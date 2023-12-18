ECHL Transactions - December 18
December 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 18, 2023:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Idaho:
Sam Sternschein, F (from Toledo)
Jacksonville:
Adam Samuelsson, D (from Maine)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Delete Luka Burzan, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Greenville:
Delete Nikita Pavlychev, F recalled by Ontario
Idaho:
Delete Jared Moe, G loaned to Texas
Delete Jade Miller, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/30)
Indy:
Add Mitchell Weeks, G assigned by Rockford
Add Kale Howarth, F assigned by Rockford
Delete Cam Gray, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/17)
Maine:
Delete Ryan Mast, D recalled by Providence
Newfoundland:
Delete Grant Cruikshank, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Luke Cavallin, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete David Farrance, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Delete Yaniv Perets, G recalled by Carolina [12/17]
Delete Sean Kelly, G released as EBUG [12/17]
Rapid City:
Add Kyle Soper, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Kyle Soper, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Lukas Svejkovsky, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Add Tanner Laderoute, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Bobby Hampton, F traded to Kansas City
Delete Owen Headrick, D recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Delete Georgi Romanov, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Worcester:
Add Anthony Callin, F returned from bereavement/family leave
Delete Reece Newkirk, F recalled to Bridgeport by N.Y. Islanders
