ECHL Transactions - December 18

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 18, 2023:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Idaho:

Sam Sternschein, F (from Toledo)

Jacksonville:

Adam Samuelsson, D (from Maine)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Delete Luka Burzan, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Greenville:

Delete Nikita Pavlychev, F recalled by Ontario

Idaho:

Delete Jared Moe, G loaned to Texas

Delete Jade Miller, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/30)

Indy:

Add Mitchell Weeks, G assigned by Rockford

Add Kale Howarth, F assigned by Rockford

Delete Cam Gray, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/17)

Maine:

Delete Ryan Mast, D recalled by Providence

Newfoundland:

Delete Grant Cruikshank, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Luke Cavallin, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete David Farrance, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Delete Yaniv Perets, G recalled by Carolina [12/17]

Delete Sean Kelly, G released as EBUG [12/17]

Rapid City:

Add Kyle Soper, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Kyle Soper, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Lukas Svejkovsky, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Add Tanner Laderoute, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Bobby Hampton, F traded to Kansas City

Delete Owen Headrick, D recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Delete Georgi Romanov, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Worcester:

Add Anthony Callin, F returned from bereavement/family leave

Delete Reece Newkirk, F recalled to Bridgeport by N.Y. Islanders

