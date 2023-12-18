Zachary Massicotte Returns to Solar Bears
December 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch have loaned defenseman Zachary Massicotte to the Orlando Solar Bears, the Solar Bears announced today (Dec. 18).
Massicotte, 22, has appeared in 14 ECHL games this season for the Solar Bears, scoring one goal and three assists. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound rearguard has also played in two AHL games for the Syracuse Crunch this season.
During the 2022-23 season, Massicotte appeared in 57 games for the Allen Americans, scoring 19 points (6g-13a) The Shawinigan, Quebec native also appeared in four AHL games with the Belleville Senators.
Prior to his professional career, Massicotte played 220 games in the QMJHL, scoring 70 points (16g-54a). During the 2021-22 season, Massicotte won the QMJHL Championship and appeared in the CHL Memorial Cup for the Shawinigan Cataractes.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 18, 2023
- Zachary Massicotte Returns to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Rush Call Up Defenseman Kyle Soper - Rapid City Rush
- Komets Climb to 2nd Place in Central - Fort Wayne Komets
- Icemen's Christopher Brown Named ECHL Player of the Week - Jacksonville Icemen
- Jacksonville's Brown Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Weekly, December 18, 2023 - Wichita Thunder
- Stingrays Weekly Report- December 18 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Taylor Gauthier Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Wheeling Nailers
- Wheeling's Gauthier Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - December 18, 2023 - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Takes 5-Of-6 with 8 Nights of Holiday Family Fun Next - Kalamazoo Wings
- Maine Mariners Partner with Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation for "Vs. Cancer Night" - Maine Mariners
- Royals Youth Hockey Clinics - December & January Update - Reading Royals
- Walleye Weekly No. 9: December 18, 2023 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Zachary Massicotte Returns to Solar Bears
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Avery Winslow in Trade with Wheeling
- Solar Bears Announce First Ever Business Day Game against Worcester Mon. February 19 at 12:00 p.m.
- Solar Bears Acquire Forward Jesse Jacques in Trade with Iowa