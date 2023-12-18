Zachary Massicotte Returns to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch have loaned defenseman Zachary Massicotte to the Orlando Solar Bears, the Solar Bears announced today (Dec. 18).

Massicotte, 22, has appeared in 14 ECHL games this season for the Solar Bears, scoring one goal and three assists. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound rearguard has also played in two AHL games for the Syracuse Crunch this season.

During the 2022-23 season, Massicotte appeared in 57 games for the Allen Americans, scoring 19 points (6g-13a) The Shawinigan, Quebec native also appeared in four AHL games with the Belleville Senators.

Prior to his professional career, Massicotte played 220 games in the QMJHL, scoring 70 points (16g-54a). During the 2021-22 season, Massicotte won the QMJHL Championship and appeared in the CHL Memorial Cup for the Shawinigan Cataractes.

