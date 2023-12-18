Stingrays Weekly Report- December 18

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays won all three of their matchups last week and are now on a four-game winning streak. They have won nine of their last ten games.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 15-7-2-0 LAST WEEK: 3-0-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, December 12 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 5-3 W

The Stingrays skated to a 5-3 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears on Tuesday night. Five players scored for the Rays, and Mitchell Gibson made 21 saves in the victory.

Friday, December 15 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 2-1 W

The Stingrays picked up a 2-1 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday night. Kameron Kielly scored the game-winning goal, and Mitchell Gibson made 19 saves in the victory.

Saturday, December 16 vs Jacksonville Icemen | 3-2 W

The Stingrays defeated Jacksonville for the sixth consecutive time on Saturday. Garin Bjorklund made 38 saves in the victory.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, December 22 at Jacksonville Icemen | 7:00 pm EST

Saturday, December 23 vs Florida Everblades | 6:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Austin Magera (13)

Assists: Jack Adams, Connor Moore (18)

Points: Austin Magera (24)

Plus/Minus: Tyson Empey, Austin Magera (+12)

Penalty Minutes: Garet Hunt (47)

Power Play Goals: Patrick Harper, Austin Magera (3)

Wins: Mitchell Gibson (8)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (2.41)

Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (0.908)

BACK TO JAX: The Stingrays will return to Jacksonville for a Friday night tilt against the Icemen. The Rays have a six game win streak against Jacksonville dating back to last season.

WHO'S HOT: Austin Magera leads the Stingrays in goals and points this season. He has fourteen points in his last ten games. He has scored South Carolina's first goal in 38% of their games.

STAT OF THE WEEK: Garet Hunt is tied for the league lead in major penalties with five.

