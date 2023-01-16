Walleye Weekly: January 16, 2023

Toledo Walleye, as the Barracudas, gather to celebrate a goal

Overall Record: 17-14-4-1, 3rd Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

January 11 at Cincinnati (2-1 OT Win)

January 13 at Kalamazoo (4-2 Win)

January 14 vs. Fort Wayne (7-4 Loss)

January 15 vs. Cincinnati (4-2 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

January 20 at Iowa at 8:05 p.m. (8 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

January 21 at Iowa at 8:05 p.m. (8 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

January 22 at Iowa at 3:05 p.m. (3 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE NOTES

Six out of eight possible points: Toledo finished its final four game week of the season on a high note, defeating Cincinnati at home Sunday 4-2. Couple that with road wins at Cincinnati (2-1 in overtime) and at Kalamazoo (4-2), and the Walleye end the week collecting six of eight available points in the four games. Toledo has started January hot, winning five of the first seven games.

The turnstiles keep churning: The Walleye reached the standing room mark once again with crowds of 8,017 and 7,445 in the two home contests. Toledo has 239 all-time sellouts in Walleye history. Toledo has had 211 of those in the regular season and another 28 in the playoffs. For the year, the Walleye are averaging 7,516 fans per game (sellout is 7,431), they are the only team in the ECHL to average over a sellout per game and they currently lead the league in average attendance.

Rolling along: Forward Trenton Bliss picked up at least one point in all four games this past week and pushed his point streak out to eight games, the longest for a Walleye player this year. During this stretch, the first year forward has collected four goals and eight assists. Mitchell Heard is also on a streak with a point in seven straight games (4G, 5A), while Gordie Green has point in six of seven January games that includes eight goals (3A).

Heading to the heartland: Toledo has three games on the road this weekend, all of them coming in Coralville, Iowa. This will mark the first meetings of the year between the Walleye and Heartlanders, who entered the ECHL last season. Toledo posted a 6-1-2 record against Iowa last season.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Trenton Bliss (2 goals - 3 assists = 5 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

John Lethemon (2-0-0, 1.22 GAA, .940 save %)

