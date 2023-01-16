Stingrays Weekly Report: January 16, 2023

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays are a point out of first place in the South Division after splitting a four-game slate last week, beating the Atlanta Gladiators and Savannah Ghost Pirates before falling to the Florida Everblades in back-to-back contests. Three more games are on the horizon as the Stingrays take on the Jacksonville Icemen this Friday and Sunday, sandwiching a home matchup with the Gladiators.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 21-7-3-1

LAST WEEK: 2-2-0-0

WEDNESDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 5, ATLANTA GLADIATORS 1

(Gas South Arena - Duluth, GA)

Justin Florek gave the Stingrays a 1-0 lead midway through the opening period before the Gladiators tied the game at one goal apiece. South Carolina netted four unanswered goals to close out the game, led by a pair of tallies from Kevin O'Neil. Josh Wilkins and Carter Turnbull added markers in the third as Clay Stevenson stopped 28 of 29 shots for the win.

FRIDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4, SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES 3 (OT)

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

After playing the first period back on December 17th, the Stingrays and Ghost Pirates concluded the final two periods of a shortened game. The Stingrays jumped out to a 3-0 lead at the end of the second period with goals from Josh Wilkins, Bear Hughes, and Anthony Del Gaizo. Savannah stormed back with a trio of goals in the third period to force overtime before Jonny Evans sealed the deal with 1:16 remaining on the clock.

SATURDAY: FLORIDA EVERBLADES 4, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 2

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The Everblades and Stingrays traded off goals in the first and second periods with Justin Florek and Alex Fortin picking up the tallies for South Carolina. Florida regained a one-goal lead early in the third period and never looked back, icing the game with 34 seconds left for the Stingrays' first regulation loss at home.

SUNDAY: FLORIDA EVERBLADES 3, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 1

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Florida hopped out to another lead early in the second period and doubled the score 1:05 into the final frame on a power play goal. Kevin O'Neil tallied his third goal of the week halfway through the final frame, but the Stingrays couldn't complete the comeback. The Everbades netted an insurance goal on an empty net with 41 seconds left in regulation to close out the game.

THIS WEEK

Friday, January 20: at Jacksonville Icemen, 7:00 p.m. (VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena)

Saturday, January 21: vs. Atlanta Gladiators, 6:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Sunday, January 22: vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 3:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 20 - Carter Turnbull

Assists: 20 -Bear Hughes

Points: 35 - Bear Hughes

Plus/Minus: Plus-13 - Anthony Del Gaizo, Connor Moore

Penalty Minutes: 62 - Evan Wardley

Shots On Goal: 106 - Carter Turnbull

Wins: 9 - Clay Stevenson, Tyler Wall

Goals Against Average: 2.11 - Clay Stevenson

Save Percentage: 0.930 - Clay Stevenson

HEY NOW, YOU'RE AN ALL-STAR

The ECHL All-Star Classic takes place tonight in at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA and the Stingrays have three players and staff attending. Bear Hughes will represent the team as the lone player, leading the Stingrays with 20 assists and 35 points this year along with 15 assists. Brenden Kotyk will serve as the head coach of the Eastern Conference team after leading the Stingrays to the best win percentage through games of December 23. Travis Ward was named the equipment manager who will assist with both the Eastern and Western Conferences after being selected by the ECHL Hockey Operations Department.

TURNBULL SITS AT THE TOP

At the halfway point in the ECHL season, Carter Turnbull sits atop the leaderboard with 20 goals this season. The rookie out of Nanaimo, BC joined the Stingrays for the final 11 games of the 2021-22 campaign, recording five points on two goals and three assists. The University of Connecticut product has adjusted quickly to the pro hockey life and is over a point-per-game, accumulating 33 points on 20 goals and 13 points in 32 games this year.

THE SOUTH IS RISING

The South Division is the tightest in the ECHL with the top five teams being separated by only four points. The Everblades lead the way with 47 points in 34 games, followed by the Gladiators and Stingrays with 46 points each. Greenville enters the week in fourth place with 45 points; only two points ahead of Jacksonville who has 43 points this season. This week, the Stingrays take on the Gladiators and Icemen with a chance to earn six points and pull ahead of the crowd. South Carolina also has a minimum of two games in hand on the other four teams, providing a security blanket to make a jump when the others are off.

