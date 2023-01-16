Destroyers Win Title at 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
January 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - The Destroyers defeated the Western Conference 2-0 in the championship game of the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare on Monday in front of 5,067 fans at the Norfolk Scope.
The 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare consisted of a tournament featuring the ECHL All-Stars and the Norfolk Admirals, with an integrated skills competition with points counting towards each team's score.
Norfolk's Griffin Lunn of the Destroyers earned Most Valuable Player honors with an event-high six points (4g-2a).
The ECHL All-Star Skills Competition was held during the event, with the winning player in each event earning goals toward his team's score.
In the fastest skater event, Cincinnati's Lincoln Griffin earned one goal for the Western Conference with a time of 12.90 seconds. He was followed by Greenville's Alex Ierullo at 13.05 seconds, Eric Cooley of the Cruisers at 13.44 seconds and Darren McCormick of the Destroyers at 13.49 seconds.
In the hardest shot event, Norfolk's Callum Fryer earned two goals for the Destroyers with a shot of 97 miles per hour. Maine's Mathew Santos was second with a shot of 96 miles per hour, followed by Norfolk's Darick Louis-Jean of the Cruisers at 93 miles per hour and Wheeling's Josh Maniscalco at 91 miles per hour.
The final skills event was the accuracy shooting competition with Fort Wayne's Tye Felhaber earning the win and three points for the Western Conference with a time of 6.5 seconds. Denis Smirnov of the Cruisers was second at 7.4 seconds followed by the Destroyers' Billy Constantinou at 8.4 seconds and South Carolina's Bear Hughes at 9.7 seconds.
In partnership with the Premier Hockey Federation and Professional Women's Hockey Players Association, two members from each organization participated in the All-Star Classic. Taking part in the All-Star festivities were the PHF's Ann-Sophie Bettez (Eastern Conference) and Sydney Brodt (Destroyers) and the PWHPA's Emily Brown (Western Conference) and Sam Cogan (Cruisers).
2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Game Summaries
Game 1 - Eastern Conference 1 vs. Destroyers 1
Game 2 - Western Conference 1 vs. Cruisers 0
Game 3 - Western Conference 6 vs. Destroyers 3
Game 4 - Cruisers 2 vs. Eastern Conference 1
Game 5 - Eastern Conference 2 vs. Western Conference 1
Game 6 - Destroyers 5 vs. Cruisers 1
Semifinal Game 1 - Cruisers 3 vs. Destroyers 1
Semifinal Game 2 - Eastern Conference 4 vs. Western Conference 0
Championship Game - Destroyers 2 vs. Western Conference 0
Images from this story
|
Destroyers vs. the Western Conference at the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 16, 2023
- Rush Bury Mavericks in OT, 4-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Eddie Matsushima Nets Twice in Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, Whitecaps' Sydney Brodt Scores Event-Winning Goal - Tulsa Oilers
- Destroyers Win Title at 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Miner Leads Grizzlies to 4-1 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Jack Becker Nets Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss at Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals Edged out by Mariners on Shea Hat Trick, 4-2 - Reading Royals
- Lions Swept by Solar Bears - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- ECHL Transactions - January 16 - ECHL
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - January 16, 2023 - Tulsa Oilers
- Shea's Hat Tricks Pushes Point Streak to Ten Games - Maine Mariners
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Net Five out of Six Points over the Weekend - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Executive of the Year Award Named in Memory of Blake Cullen - ECHL
- Game Notes: at Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Nickelodeon and Sensory Friendly Day at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Stingrays Weekly Report: January 16, 2023 - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Take Two, Sellout Rainbow Ice and Home for Three this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 13 - Worcester Railers HC
- Walleye Weekly: January 16, 2023 - Toledo Walleye
- Royals Continue Homestand in MLK Day Face-Off vs. Mariners - Reading Royals
- Fuel Blast Off, Defeat Komets in OT - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.