Royals Continue Homestand in MLK Day Face-Off vs. Mariners

January 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, host the Maine Mariners on Monday, January 16th at 1:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The afternoon contest features the MLK Day promotional game. Kids 14 and under are free when ordering tickets here. There is a max of four free tickets per order.

Order tickets and see the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading improved to a 22-10-1 record after defeating Adirondack in their previous game, 3-1, on Saturday, January 14th. Tyler Kirkup, Charlie Gerard and Brendan Hoffmann each scored in the third period to erase a one-goal deficit after two periods. Pat Nagle turned aside 37 of 38 shots for his fifth consecutive win with Reading (9-3-0).

The Royals boast an all-time record of 18-8-1 against the Mariners and have outscored Maine 19-12 across their five meetings this season. Reading previously edged out a 6-5 victory at Santander Arena in their previous meeting after the Royals earned their first shutout victory over an opponent against Maine on Friday, November 25th at Cross Insurance Arena. The game was the finale of a two-game series which split between both clubs.

Reading stands in second place in the North Division with a .682 win percentage against league wide opponents. The Royals hoist a 17-4-1 divisional record and the best win percentage among North Division teams against divisional opponents (.773%). The Royals have two games fewer played than Newfoundland who posts a 25-9-1-0 record as first place holders in the North Division and Eastern Conference. Behind Reading, Maine surpassed Worcester for third place in the division with a 20-11-1-1 record. Worcester falls to fourth in the standings with a 19-15-3-0 while Trois-Rivières (14-19-2-0) holds fifth place in the division. Adirondack lands in sixth with a 10-17-5-1 record while Norfolk ranks at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference with a 6-27-1-2 record.

Maine rides an eight-game win streak and nine-game points streak into Reading, PA after completing a three-game series sweep over Norfolk on Saturday, January 14th, 6-3. The Royals were the last team to hand the Maine a regulation loss (Wednesday, Dec. 21st). Forward Tim Doherty leads the Mariners in goals (14), assists (23), and points (37).

Both clubs will be without prominent offensive players on the ice today as Royals forward Max Newton (36 pts) and Mariners forward Matthew Santos (31 pts) will be attending the 2023 All-Star Classic in Norfolk, Virginia.

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the series finale against Adirondack:

Streaks:

Forward Shane Sellar is on a five-game point streak (3 G, 4 A)

Forward Charlie Gerard is on a three-game point streak (3 G, 1 A)

Milestones:

Forward Shane Sellar improved his professional career high point streak to five games with an assist

Defenseman Will MacKinnon skated in his 50th professional career game

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is tied for 15th in the league in points (36)

Among rookies, Newton is tied for third in goals and is third in points

Defenseman Colin Felix is third among rookies in penalty minutes (67) and tied for first in fighting majors (5)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is tied for 11th among defensemen in points (23)

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for second among defensemen in game-winning goals (2)

Goalie Nolan Maier is tied for 8th among goaltenders in goal-allowed average (2.45 GAA)

Among rookie goaltenders, Maier is fifth in GAA

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.