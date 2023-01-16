ECHL Transactions - January 16

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 16, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Reid Yochim, D

Worcester:

Derek Osik, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Parks, G placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Austin Crossley, D activated from reserve

Add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from reserve

Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve

Delete Nick Lappin, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Dawson Barteaux, D activated from reserve

Delete Justin Misiak, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add John Schiavo, F/D activated from reserve

Delete Jeremy McKenna, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Adam Dawe, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Joey Colatarci, D activated from reserve

Delete Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F placed on reserve

