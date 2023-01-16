ECHL Transactions - January 16
January 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 16, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Reid Yochim, D
Worcester:
Derek Osik, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Parks, G placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Austin Crossley, D activated from reserve
Add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from reserve
Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve
Delete Nick Lappin, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Dawson Barteaux, D activated from reserve
Delete Justin Misiak, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add John Schiavo, F/D activated from reserve
Delete Jeremy McKenna, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Adam Dawe, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Joey Colatarci, D activated from reserve
Delete Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F placed on reserve
