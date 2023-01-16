Eddie Matsushima Nets Twice in Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, Whitecaps' Sydney Brodt Scores Event-Winning Goal
January 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
NORFOLK, VA. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Monday night that forward Eddie Matsushima scored twice in the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, and that Sydney Brodt - a member of the Andy Scurto owned Minnesota Whitecaps - scored the event-winning goal.
Eddie Matsushima scored his first of the night against the eventual-champion Destroyers, outhustling all participants before tucking a beautiful backhander through Nashville Predators' prospect Tomas Vomacka's five hole. Matsushima followed up by blazing through the neutral zone before depositing an empty-net goal with 55.3 seconds remaining.
Oilers owner Andy Scurto owns two teams in the Premier Hockey Federation - the Minnesota Whitecaps and Buffalo Beauts. Whitecaps star forward Sydney Brodt, a 2019 World Championship Gold Medalist with Team USA, was selected to the Destroyers All-Star Team. Brodt popped home a cross-slot feed to win the final three-on-three game, securing a tournament victory for the Destroyers 3:35 into the final seven-minute contest.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
