Eddie Matsushima Nets Twice in Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, Whitecaps' Sydney Brodt Scores Event-Winning Goal

January 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







NORFOLK, VA. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Monday night that forward Eddie Matsushima scored twice in the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, and that Sydney Brodt - a member of the Andy Scurto owned Minnesota Whitecaps - scored the event-winning goal.

Eddie Matsushima scored his first of the night against the eventual-champion Destroyers, outhustling all participants before tucking a beautiful backhander through Nashville Predators' prospect Tomas Vomacka's five hole. Matsushima followed up by blazing through the neutral zone before depositing an empty-net goal with 55.3 seconds remaining.

Oilers owner Andy Scurto owns two teams in the Premier Hockey Federation - the Minnesota Whitecaps and Buffalo Beauts. Whitecaps star forward Sydney Brodt, a 2019 World Championship Gold Medalist with Team USA, was selected to the Destroyers All-Star Team. Brodt popped home a cross-slot feed to win the final three-on-three game, securing a tournament victory for the Destroyers 3:35 into the final seven-minute contest.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.