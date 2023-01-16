Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - January 16, 2023

OVERALL RECORD: 11-15-6-1 (29 points)

LAST WEEK: 1-3-0-0

STANDINGS: Sixth in Mountain (Fifth in point percentage)

FAST FACTS

úMax Golod has eight points in his last six games

ú Jimmy Soper is on a four-game point streak (1G, 4A)

ú Karl Boudrias scored his first goal as an Oiler on Wednesday, Jan. 11

ú Michael Farren has assists in his last three games

ú Defenseman Jarod Hilderman notched a goal and an assist in one game for the first time in his professional career on Saturday, Jan. 14

úLogan Nijhoff has points in six of his nine ECHL games

úJimmy Soper played his 100th game as an Oilers on Friday, Jan. 13

TEAM TRENDS

úThe Oilers are 6-0-1-0 when leading after two periods

ú Tulsa is 9-7-4-1 when out shooting its opponents

ú Tulsa is 7-0-0-0 when allowing two or less goals

ú The Oilers are 6-6-1-1 when scoring the first goal

ú The Oilers a 6-2-6-1 in one-goal games

ú Tulsa is 3-1-0-0 when Max Golod scores

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Allen Americans - Credit Union of Texas Event Center

ú Americans won 5-3

ú Tulsa was out shot 37-26 by Allen Americans

úKarl Boudrias scored his first goal as an Oiler

ú Tyler Poulsen recorded an assist on all three Oilers goals

ú Kylor Wall scored his first goal as an Oiler

ú Colten Ellis halted 32 of 36 shots

Friday, Jan. 13 vs Rapid City Rush - BOK Center

ú Rapid City won 3-1

ú Both teams recorded 30 shots

ú Neither team scored a power-play goal

ú Gage Alexander stopped 27 of 30 shots, earned third-star honors

Saturday, Jan. 14 vs Rapid City Rush - BOK Center

ú Oilers won 4-3 in overtime

ú Oilers scored four unanswered goals, including the overtime winner

ú Eddie Matsushima scored the game-winning goal with 27.1 seconds left in overtime

ú Jarod Hilderman recorded a goal and an assist

ú Tyler Poulsen recorded a fight and an assist

ú Colten Ellis made 28 saves on 31 shots

Sunday, Jan. 15 at Wichita Thunder - INTRUST Bank Arena

ú Wichita won 6-3

ú Thunder went 3/6 on the power play

ú The Oilers went 1/3 on the power play

ú Kylor Wall scored his second goal of the week

ú Max Golod scored for the second-straight game

ú Wichita's Straus Mann stopped 37 of 40 shots

ú Mikel Stinil had three points (1G, 2A)

NEXT WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Jan. 20 vs Utah - BOK Center - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21 vs Utah - BOK Center - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22 vs Utah - BOK Center - 4:05 p.m.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 27- Eddie Matsushima

GOALS: 17- Eddie Matsushima

ASSISTS: 18 - Tyler Poulsen

PLUS/MINUS: +5 - Eddie Matsushima

PIMS: 43 - Alex Kromm

PP GOALS: 3- Ryley Lindgren, Jimmy Soper

SH GOALS: 3 -Eddie Matsushima

GW GOALS: 5- Eddie Matsushima

SHOTS: 100 - Max Golod

WINS: 8- Colten Ellis

GAA: 3.24 - Gage Alexander

SAVE %: .898 - Gage Alexander

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 20/125 (16%)

Last Week - 1/10 (10%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall -109/147 (74.1%)

Last Week - 5/9 (55.5%)

MISCELLANEOUS:

ú Eddie Matsushima will represent the Oilers on the Western Conference All-Star Team in the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic tonight at 6 p.m. CT on NHL Network and FloHockey.TV.

ú Sydney Brodt, who plays for Oilers Owner Andy Scurto's Minnesota Whitecaps of the PHF, will also play in the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, representing Team Destroyers

