Komets Net Five out of Six Points over the Weekend

January 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - After a loss on Wednesday, the Komets gained two road wins, followed by an overtime loss on Sunday, netting five points in the Central Division Standings. The first place Indy Fuel returns to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. faceoff.

Last week's results

Wed. 1/11 vs Kalamazoo FW 4 - KAL 5 L

Fri. 1/13 at Wheeling FW 2 - WHL 1 W

Sat. 1/14 at Toledo FW 7 - TOL 4 W

Sun. 1/15 vs Indy FW 5 - IND 6 OTL

About last week - The Kalamazoo Wings returned to the Coliseum on Wednesday and scored the first four goals of the contest. Komet veteran defenseman Dan Maggio scored at 11:39 of the second period to start a rally. He then assisted on the Komets' second goal from Anthony Petruzzelli to cut the lead in half heading into the second intermission. In the third, the Wings' Brandon Saigeon scored at 1:24 to push the lead back to three. Matt Alvaro and Shawn Boudrias collected tallies to cut the Wings lead down to one with 7:39 remaining. The Komets' comeback fell short as Kalamazoo goaltender Hunter Vorva solidified the win by making 10 third-period saves. Rylan Parenteau took the loss making 26 saves. The Komets went zero for six on the power play. Dan Maggio finished with four points (1g, 3a).

The Komets traveled to Wheeling on Friday to battle the Nailers. Wheeling got on the board when Justin Addamo beat Komet goaltender Max Milosek at 7:46 of the first period. Captain Anthony Petruzzelli quickly erased the lead with a power play tally at 15:34, with an assist from Dan Maggio and Mark Rassell. In the second period, Petruzzelli netted his second of the game at 2:24 to put the Komets up 2-1. The Komet defense and Milosek held up the one goal lead the rest of the way to give the Komets the win. Milosek finished with 31 saves.

The Fort Wayne/Toledo rivalry was renewed at the Huntington Center on Friday, with the Komets gaining a 7-4 victory. The Walleye went up early with scores from Mitchell Heard and Gord Green. Mark Rassell and Josh Winquist found the back of the net in the first period to tie the game. With 1:10 left in the first period, Toledo's Charlie Curti scored to put the Walleye up 3-2 at the end of the first period. In the second period, the Komets blitzed the Walleye with four goals. Shawn Boudrias and Tye Felhaber scored, while Winquist completed the hat trick with two tallies to make the score 6-3 after 40 minutes of play. The Walleye opened the scoring with a marker just 21 seconds into the period to make it a two-goal game. Komet goaltender, Rylan Parenteau, withstood 13 Walleye shots in the third, and Oliver Cooper added an empty net goal to end the scoring. Parenteau finished with 32 saves and the win.

The Komets concluded the week with a tussle against Indy at the Coliseum. Luc Brown opened the scoring for Indy at 6:44 of the first period. Matt Alvaro tied the contest with his fourth of the season on the power play at 9:55. Drake Rymsha and Tye Felhaber also found the net to give the Komets a 3-1 after the first period. Brown struck again for the Fuel to begin the scoring in the second period with a power play goal at 7:42, followed by a Komet strike from Rymsha at 15:21, with assists from Felhaber and Dan Maggio. In the third, Oliver Cooper scored the lone Komet goal, while Indy rallied with four goals to force overtime. In the extra frame, Indy's Cam Hillis ended the contest with a power play goal at 4:16. Max Milosek took the loss in net, making 28 saves. The Komets outshot Indy 39 to 34.

Komet streaks-

Points: Oliver Cooper, 2 games (2g, 1a), Shawn Boudrias, 2 games (1g, 2a), Tye Felhaber, 2 games (2g, 5a), Drake Rymsha (2g, 3a)

Goals: Oliver Cooper, 2 games, Tye Felhaber, 2 games

Assists: Tye Felhaber, 2 games, Drake Rymsha, 2 games

Home Points: Dan Maggio, 3 games (1g, 5a), Matt Alvaro, 2 games (2g, 1a), Oliver Cooper (1g, 2a)

Home Goals: Matt Alvaro, 2 games

Home Assists: Oliver Cooper, 2 games

Komet leaders--

Points: Tye Felhaber, 38 (9g, 29a)

Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 18

Assists: Tye Felhaber, 29

Power Play Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 6

Short-Handed Goals: Stefano Giliati, Oliver Cooper, Anthony Petruzzelli 1

Game-Winning Goals: Oliver Cooper, 3

Shots: Tye Felhaber, 114

PIM: Joe Masonius 51

Plus/Minus: Filip Engarås +10

Home Points: Josh Winquist 16 (4g, 12a)

Home Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 9

Home Assists: Josh Winquist, 12

Road Points: Josh Winquist, 20 (8g, 12a)

Road Goals: Josh Winquist 8

Road Assists: Tye Felhaber, 15

Goaltenders

Appearances: 16, Rylan Parenteau

Wins: 9, Rylan Parenteau

Saves: 410, Rylan Parenteau

Goals against Avg: 3.36, Rylan Parenteau

Save percentage: 0.895, Max Milosek

Special K's- The Komets gave their opponents 19 power plays last week, killing off 16. The team scored on three power plays out of 21 chances.

Next week - The team will make its first visit to Kalamazoo on Friday and return home on Saturday to battle the Indy Fuel.

Icing the puck - Anthony Petruzzelli leads the team in multiple-goal games with four. 17 times this season a player has finished the game with three or more points. 20 of Josh Winquist's 36 points have been scored on the road. Winquist scored the team's first hat trick of the season at Toledo on Saturday. Winquist's five points on Saturday were the most in one game this season. The last time a Komet had five points on the road was Zach Pochiro on June 4, 2021, at Utah. Dan Maggio had four points in the 5-4 loss to Kalamazoo on Wednesday. The last Komet defenseman to have four points in a game was Jason Binkley on November 4, 2017. The Komets are tops in the league, killing penalties on the road at 88.2 percent. The team is third in the league averaging 3.82 goals per game.

Upcoming Promotions

Komets Fight Cancer on Saturday, February 18 -- The Komets will wear special jerseys that will be up for silent auction during the game. Proceeds to benefit local cancer research and causes... all courtesy of Graber Roofing & Gutters.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.