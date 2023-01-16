Grizzlies Gameday: Nickelodeon and Sensory Friendly Day at Maverik Center

Idaho Steelheads (28-5-0-1, 57 points, .838 Win %) at Utah Grizzlies (13-19-1, 27 points, .409 Win %)

Monday, January 16, 2023. 3:10 pm. Arena: Maverik Center

Broadcast: FloHockey.TV - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/7760381-2023-idaho-steelheads-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio: YouTube.com/UTAHGRIZZLIES.

It's Nickelodeon Day and Sensory Friendly Day at Maverik Center. It's the 15th of 18 regular season meetings between the clubs.

Watch out for Cameron Wright, who leads Utah forwards with 25 points (8 goals, 17 assists) and he leads the club in shots (116) and game winning goals (4). Utah's power play is 8 for 17 over the last 5 games. The penalty kill is 22 for 23 over their last 6 games. It's the first home game for the Grizzlies in the 2023 calendar year.

January Scoring

Utah has scored 15 goals over their last 5 games. Cameron Wright has 6 points in the last 5 games (4 goals, 2 assists). Wright has taken 22 shots over the last 5 contests. Keaton Jameson has 5 points in his last 5 games (2 goals, 3 assists). Jordan Martel also has 5 points in his last 5 games (2 goals, 3 assists). Dylan Fitze has 3 goals in his last 4 games. Utah has a 2-2-1 record in 5 games in January. Utah's power play is 8 for 17 over the last 5 games.

Games This Week

Monday - Idaho at Utah. 3:10 pm. Maverik Center. Nickelodeon and Sensory Friendly Day.

Friday, January 20, 2023 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm. BOK Center.

Saturday, January 21, 2023 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm. BOK Center.

Sunday, January 22, 2023 - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm. BOK Center.

You can catch every game on FloHockey and audio on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

All Times Mountain.

Games Last Week

Friday, January 13, 2023 - Utah 5 Idaho 3 - Jordan Martel scored 2 goals in the third period, including the game winner 9:11 in. James Shearer had 1 goal and 1 assist. Utah went 3 for 3 on the power play and was 4 for 4 on the penalty kill. Tyler Penner scored a shorthanded goal in the first period. Cameron Wright added his 8th goal of the season in the second period. Garrett Metcalf saved 29 of 32 to advance his record to 7-1 on the season.

Saturday, January 14, 2023 - Utah 0 Idaho 4 - Idaho outshot Utah 38 to 22. Utah was 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. Garrett Metcalf saved 34 of 38 for Utah. Idaho's Remi Poirier earned a 22 save shutout.

Utah Grizzlies All-Stars in the ECHL Era

The 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic is tonight in Norfolk. Defenseman Andrew Nielsen was selected to the All-Star Classic but is playing for the Grizzlies on Monday vs Idaho.

2010 - Victor Bartley

2008 - Justin Bourne

2017 - Erik Bradford

2006 - Matt Craig

2022 - Charle-Edouard D'Astous

2011 - Jake Gannon

2008 - Keith Johnson

2010 - Ryan Kinasewich

2015 - Alex Krushelnyski

2009 - Tom May

2010 - AJ Perry

2020 - Taylor Richart

2007 - Andy Sertich

2013 - Mitch Wahl

2018 - Cliff Watson

Grizzlies All-Star Fun Fact: Current Grizzlies Head Coach Ryan Kinasewich, current Grizzlies defenseman Victor Bartley and forward AJ Perry represented Utah in the 2010 ECHL All-Star Game.

Upcoming Home Games at Maverik Center

- Monday - Idaho at Utah. 3:10 pm. Nickelodeon and Sensory Friendly Day. Come out and see our "SpongeBob SquarePants" themed jerseys for Nickelodeon Day! The sound will also be turned down for Sensory Friendly Day. Bring the whole family for some Nickelodeon themed hockey action!

- Wednesday, January 25, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light College Night.

- Friday, January 27, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday.

- Saturday, January 28, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Guns & Hoses Night.

The Grizzlies Power Play/Penalty Kill

Utah went 3 for 3 on the power play vs Idaho on January 13. The Grizz scored 2 goals in a 5-minute major power play late in the second period with Cameron Wright and James Shearer finding the back of the net. Jordan Martel scored the game winner on the power play 9:11 into the third. Utah is 8 for 17 on the power play over their last 5 games. The penalty kill over the last 6 games is 22 for 23. Utah has been a strong power play on the road this season as they are third in the league in road power play at 25.3 percent (22 for 87). The Grizzlies penalty kill oddly enough is also good on the road as they are 7th in the league in road penalty kill at 84.1 percent 69 for 82).

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah is 31 for 119 (26.0 percent on the power play over the last 26 games. Utah is 8 for 17 on the power play in their last 5 games. Utah's penalty kill is 22 for 23 over their last 6 games. Utah is 4-0 when leading after 1 period. Utah is 8-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 5-3-1 in one goal games. Utah is 9-3 when scoring first.

Grizzlies Ironmen

There are 3 players who have appeared in all 33 games this season: Dylan Fitze, Tyler Penner and Dakota Raabe Penner was 1 of 2 Grizzlies along with Mason Mannek, who appeared in all 72 games last season.

Utah Has Played Idaho a Ton

The Grizzlies have played in 33 games this season. 14 of them have been against Idaho. 42.4 percent of Utah's games this season have been against Idaho. After the 3 game set it will be 44.1 percent of Utah's games against Idaho. The Grizzlies are 10-8-1 when playing someone other than Idaho this season. Including the January 16 game Utah has played Idaho in 7 of their 14 home games this season.

2022-2023 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 13-19-1

Home record: 5-8

Road record: 8-11-1

Win percentage: .409

Streak: Lost 1

Standings Points: 27

Last 10: 2-7-1

Goals per game: 2.67 (24th) Goals for: 88

Goals against per game: 3.61 (23rd) Goals Against: 119

Shots per game: 28.79 (26th)

Shots against per game: 34.39 (25th)

Power Play: 33 for 151 - 21.9 % (Tied 10th)

Penalty Kill: 109 for 135- 80.7 % (15th)

Penalty Minutes: 536. 16.24 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 3.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 4.

Record When Scoring First: 9-3.

Opposition Scores First: 4-16-1.

Record in One Goal Games: 5-3-1.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 21 37 28 2 88

Opposition 38 37 43 1 119

Team Leaders (2022-23 Regular season)

Goals: Tarun Fizer/Johnny Walker (9).

Assists: Andrew Nielsen (20).

Points: Cameron Wright (25).

Plus/Minus: Zach Tsekos (+3).

PIM: Nielsen (90)

Power Play Points: Nielsen (15)

Power Play Goals: Walker (5)

Power Play Assists: Nielsen (13).

Shots on Goal: Cameron Wright (116).

Shooting Percentage: Tsekos (21.1 %) 8 for 38.

Game Winning Goals: Wright (4)

Wins: Garrett Metcalf (7)

Save %: Lukas Parik (.907).

Goals Against Average: Parik (3.23)

