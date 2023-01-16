Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 13

Worcester Railers defenseman Jake Schultz (right) vs. the Newfoundland Growlers

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 0-2-1-0 for the thirteenth week of the season. Worcester faced off against the Newfoundland Growlers in St. John's for three games and lost 5-2 on Wednesday night, 4-3 in overtime on Friday night, and 6-4 on Saturday night.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Newfoundland Growlers | 5-2 L

Two power-play goals from Orrin Centazzo (2-0-2) and Pavel Gogolev (1-0-1) got Newfoundland up 2-0 quickly in the first. Former Railer Matthew Sredl (1-0-1) then found the puck on a feed from Keenan Suthers (0-1-1) and made it 3-0 Newfoundland to end the first. Orrin Centazzo capitalized on an up-ice rush with Todd Skirving (0-1-1) and Zach O'Brien (0-2-2) to make it 4-0 Growlers. Worcester's Collin Adams (1-0-1) found the puck alone along the right circle and snuck a shot underneath the crossbar and beat Keith Petruzzelli for Worcester's first of the night. Isaac Johnson (1-1-2) scored an empty net goal to make it 5-1 just six seconds before Jake Schultz (1-0-1) got his first as a Railer and gave the game its final score of 5-2.

Friday, Jan. 13 at Newfoundland Growlers | 4-3 OTL

Jake Schultz (1-0-1) got the Worcester Railers on the board first Friday eight minutes into the first period. Jordan Kaplan (1-0-1) scored the next goal for Worcester on a power play. The Growlers scored the game's next two goals late in the first from Zach Solow (1-0-1) and Jack Badini (1-0-1). Nick Fea (1-0-1) scored his first ECHL goal to open the second, while Isaac Johnson came back and tied it up 3-3 minutes later. After neither team scored in the third period, Newfoundland notched a powerplay goal early in overtime to give the Growlers the win, 4-3.

Saturday, Jan. 14 at Newfoundland Growlers | 6-4 L

Nolan Vesey (1-0-1) scored the first goal of the game for Worcester early in the first period. Nick Fea (1-0-1) scored his second goal as a Railer giving Worcester a two-goal lead thirteen minutes into the game. The Growlers scored three goals in a row late in the second from Matt Sredl (1-0-1), Zach O'Brien (1-0-1) and Pavel Gogolev (1-0-1). Christian Evers (1-1-2) scored the first goal of the third period, tying the game at 3. Quinn Ryan (1-2-3) scored giving the Railers a 4-3 lead. Pavel Gogolev (2-0-2) tied it back up two minutes later. Keenan Suthers (1-0-1) took the lead back for the Growlers late in the third period. Todd Skirving (1-0-1) scored on an empty net to wrap up the game at 6-4.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Jan. 20 vs. Newfoundland Growlers | 7:05 p.m. EST

Saturday, Jan. 21 vs. Maine Mariners | 7:05 p.m. EST

Sunday, Jan 22 vs. Trois-Rivières Lions | 3:05 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Jordan Kaplan scored his first goal of the season in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss against his former team.

Nick Fea scored his first career ECHL goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss on an assist from longtime childhood friend Quinn Ryan.

Christian Evers scored his first professional goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss.

Jake Schultz scored his first two goals of the season in back-to-back games on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and Friday, Jan. 13.

Schultz scored his first ECHL goal in almost three years with his goal on Wednesday night. His previous goal was on January 17th, 2020 with the Indy Fuel.

Quinn Ryan is tied for first on the team with Collin Adams in multi-point games at seven.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 19-15-3-0 on the season.

The Railers are still the least penalized team in the league at 8.62 penalty minutes per game, almost five full minutes fewer than the league average (13.61)

The Railers are tied with the Wichita Thunder for the most games played in the league (37)

The Railers have scored the second most goals in the first period across the ECHL (45)

Worcester is eighth in the league in goals per game at 3.51

