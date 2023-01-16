Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears tied their longest winning streak of the 2022-23 season, winning three games this weekend in Quebec against the Trois-Riviéres Lions. Orlando will look to keep the streak going with four home games this week at Amway Center.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, January 18 vs. Atlanta Gladiators at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 19 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 21 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 22 vs. Florida Everblades at 3:00 p.m.

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 15-16-4-1 (.486)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 3-0-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 6-4-0-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 10th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Tristin Langan - 28 points

MOST GOALS: Ross Olsson - 13 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Tristin Langan - 20 assists

PIM LEADER: Ross Olsson - 88 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tyson Feist - +10

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, January 11 at Trois-Riviéres: 3-2 W OT

The Solar Bears battled back late in the third period to tie the game on a goal from Mathieu Foget. In overtime, Maxim Cajkovic scored the game-winning goal to give the Solar Bears the two points. Jack LaFontaine made 36 saves in the victory.

Friday, January 13 at Trois-Riviéres: 4-1 W

The Solar Bears started out hot Friday night with early goals from Tristin Langan and Shawn Szydlowski in the opening minutes of the game. After the Lions made it a one-goal game late in the second period, Ross Olsson tipped in a Tristin Langan shot to put Orlando back up by two goals. Tyler Bird added an empty net goal to seal the victory.

Saturday, January 14 at Trois-Riviéres: 4-2 W

After a first period goal from Bennett MacArthur, the Solar Bears surrendered the lead in the middle frame, trailing 2-1 late in the second period. A Ross Olsson power play goal tied the game before the break. In the third, Hunter Fejes put the Solar Bears back on top with his fifth goal of the season since his return. Tyler Bird added an empty net goal to give Orlando the 4-2 win.

The Orlando Solar Bears are excited to announce the return of the team's annual Food Festival, which will take place on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 4-6:30 p.m. prior to the team's 7 p.m. game that evening against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Food Festival will take place on Church Street in front of Amway Center.

A list of all the participating restaurants will be released at a later date. In addition to the various restaurants and vendors present at the Food Festival, the event will also include face-painting, balloon artists, music, prize raffles and more.

To gain entry to the Food Festival, fans must present a valid event ticket and ticket for the Solar Bears vs. Swamp Rabbits game.

BITES:

Forward Tristin Langan is on a three-game point streak (2g-4a-6pts)

The Solar Bears have tied their longest winning streak of the season (3 games, Dec. 22-28)

Mathieu Foget had an eight-game point streak on the road (3g-6a-9pts) snapped on Friday night, but scored a goal and an assist this weekend.

Defenseman Michael Brodzinski has been named captain of the Eastern Conference All-Stars at the 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic.

This week will mark the busiest stretch of the season for the Solar Bears, who will play four games in five days and will have played seven games in the last 12 days at the conclusion of the home stand.

Goaltender Jack LaFontaine has won four of his last five starts (4-0-1-0) posting a 1.93 Goals Against Average and a .951 Save Percentage.

The Solar Bears have earned at least one point in 11 of 13 one-goal games this season.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2022-23 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 12 GP, 2-9-1, .889%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 28 GP, 12-11-4, .918%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 44 GP, 9g-13a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Vancouver Canucks - 24 GP, 11-10-1, .880%

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Minnesota Wild - 23 GP, 0g-5a

