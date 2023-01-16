Game Notes: at Kansas City

GAME #37 at Kansas City

1/16/23 | Cable Dahmer Arena | 7:05 p.m. CT

LAST TIME OUT: The Rush jumped out to a 3-0 lead but the Tulsa Oilers came from behind to force overtime and eventually beat the Rush 4-3 on Saturday night at the BOK Center. Calder Brooks and Keanu Yamamoto each had a goal and an assist for the Rush who now have points in three consecutive games.

AT THE HALFWAY POINT: Rapid City has played 36 of its 72 scheduled games and sits at 18-17-1-0, with 37 points in third place in the division. The Rush are on pace for 74 points. Through 36 games in the 2021-22 season, Rapid City was 17-14-3-2 and had 39 points. The Rush finished the season 36-25-6-5 with 83 points and in second place in the Mountain Division.

WHAT A DEBUT: In his first game with the Rush, Weiland Parrish scored his first two ECHL goals. Parrish scored twice in the second period on Friday night. It was his second career ECHL game; he had previously played one game for the Kalamazoo Wings in November. In 73 career SPHL games for the Pensacola Ice Flyers, he has 25 goals and 61 assists. Alex Carlson also made his Rush debut on Friday and fought Tulsa's Kylor Wall in the second period. Parrish recorded his first career ECHL fight in the second period of the 4-3 OT loss to Tulsa on Saturday.

SCOUTING THE MAVERICKS: The Rush and Mavericks have played a total of five games, all of which have taken place in Rapid City, and the Rush are 3-2-0-0. Jeremy McKenna leads the Mavericks in goals, assists and points. He has 18 goals and 19 assists over 30 games. Shane Starrett has appeared in 21 of Kansas City's 32 games and is 11-5-3-1 with a 2.46 GAA and .918 save percentage. Former Rush goaltender Dillon Kelley has played five games for the Mavericks and is 1-1-1-0 with a 4.97 GAA and .844 save percentage.

AWAY FROM HOME: Rapid City is now 7-11-1-0 on the road as opposed to 11-6-0-0 at home. The Rush will play at Kansas City only twice this season, on Monday night and again in a standalone game on April 4.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Rush and the Mavericks are one of four scheduled games in the ECHL on Monday night. The 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic is also occurring on Monday night in Norfolk...Saturday was the first time the Rush have lost in overtime or a shootout this season. Rapid City is 4-1 in games decided after regulation...Rush goaltender Daniil Chechelev played for Kansas City last season when the Mavericks were Calgary's ECHL affiliate. Chechelev went 12-12-4-1 with a 3.64 GAA and .894 save percentage for the Mavericks.

UP NEXT: Rapid City will return home following Monday's game for a pair of contests with the Idaho Steelheads on Friday and Saturday night. Puck drop on Friday at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

