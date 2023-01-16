Royals Edged out by Mariners on Shea Hat Trick, 4-2

January 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (22-11-1-0), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Maine Mariners (21-11-1-1), 4-2, on Monday, January 16th at Santander Arena. The Royals suffered their second loss to the Mariners in their sixth and final meeting of the regular season as Nolan Maier dropped his second game in his last ten starts for Reading. Maier saved 31 of 34 shots faced (8-4-1) while Mariners goalie Michael DiPietro turned aside 24 of 26 shots faced for his sixth consecutive win (7-1).

The Mariners jolted out to a two-goal lead in the first period on the first two goals of Patrick Shea's first professional career hat trick. Shea's first goal capped off an end-to-end rush led by AHL-contracted forward with the Phantoms, Alex Kile. Kile connected with Shea on a behind the back pass in the slot for Shea to net the game's opening goal.

Shea scored his second goal of the period for Maine's first of two power play goals in the game. Shea delivered a puck from behind Reading's net into the slot which ricocheted off of Colin Felix and past Maier glove side. The Mariners commanded the special teams battle, scoring on two of their five power plays while the Royals were held scoreless on their four power play opportunities in the game.

Reading cut the deficit in half on their first goal of the game with 4:52 remaining in the second period. Alec Butcher swatted a loose puck into the back of Maine's net off of a rebound coughed up by DiPietro for his seventh goal of the season. Maier saved all ten shots he faced in the second period to keep the Royals' deficit at one-goal after two periods, 2-1.

The Royals evened the score with 3:33 remaining in regulation on their second of two shots in the third period. Devon Paliani scored on a wrist shot from Mason Millman at the blue line that banked off of DiPietro's ride pad straight to the former Mariner crashing in on goal.

Maine responded to Paliani's fourth goal of the season 84 seconds later to take the lead for good. Fedor Gordeev positioned himself in front of Reading's net on a Marienrs' power play and redirected a centering pass from Reid Stefanson past Maier with 2:09 remaining in the third period. The defenseman's fifth goal of the season proved to be the game winning goal. Shea sealed the game with an empty goal in the final ten seconds of regulation to complete the hat trick and ninth consecutive win for Maine.

The Royals fell to 4-2 in the season series against Maine (18-9-1 all-time) and had their win streak against North Division teams come to an end at five games. Reading (45 pts.) holds second place in the North Division and a one point advantage over the Mariners (44 pts.) who remain in third place in the North Division standings.

The Royals conclude the homestand with the Craft Beer / Puck and Putts Night promotional game on Friday, January 20th. Order tickets and see the full ~ promotional schedule ~ now!

-

Upcoming Games:

Craft Beer / Pucks & Putts Night - Jan. 20 vs. Norfolk

Putts, pucks and cart beer specials!

4 for $60 deal including 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 drinks, and 4 pairs of thundersticks. Presented by Deibler Dental

Career Fair- click here to sign up!

$2 off craft draft beers from 6-7:00 PM

Flyers Affiliation Night / Women in Sports Night - Jan. 28 vs. Worcester

Game presented by Enersys

Women in sports night with pre-game Q&A featuring professionals from the Phillies, 76ers, FOX 29, and more!

Appearance from Gritty

Specialty jersey available for auction

Girl Scout Night tickets!

Pre-game photo on ice with Slapshot from 6:00-6:15 below section 109

$2 off craft draft beers 6-7:00 PM

Pink In The Rink Night - Feb. 4 vs. Adirondack

Breast cancer survivor charity shoot + on ice recognition

Health Professionals Night - 1 complimentary ticket and discounted rates for all Reading area healthcare workers! Presented by St. Luke's.

Earmuff giveaway!

Slapshot Saturdays: $2 off craft draft beers 6-7:00 PM

Slapshot Saturdays: pre-game photo on ice with Slapshot from 6:00-6:15 below section 109

Four-Game Plan

Join the Reading Royals for FOUR of our biggest games of the year at home! Four-game plan ticket package includes tickets to the following specialty games:

Affiliation Night - January 28th @7:00 p.m.

Pink in the Rink - February 4th @7:00 p.m.

St. Hattrick's Day - March 18th @7:00 p.m.

Fandemonium - April 15th @7:00 p.m.

In addition to a ticket to each game, you will get a burger and soda per ticket, as well as a Royals hat. Contact the Royals front office for pricing details. Quantities are limited so reserve your seat now!

2022-23 Season Memberships

Reading Royals season tickets, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.