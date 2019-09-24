Walleye to Host Second Love Your Melon Night

TOLEDO, OH- The Toledo Walleye are again teaming up with Love Your Melon for two special nights at the Huntington Center to help support children battling cancer.

Love Your Melon

The team is offering a limited number of Love Your Melon ticket packages, available now, for the Friday, December 27 and Sunday, December 29 games that includes a ticket to either game and a Love Your Melon beanie. This year, it's a black and yellow speckled cuffed beanie with the real fish logo on it.

Fifty percent of net profits from the sale of Love Your Melon beanies goes to the Love Your Melon Fund, which supports their non-profit partners in the fight against pediatric cancer, creates therapeutic experiences and funds charitable programming initiatives for children and families battling cancer.

Only 375 specialty Walleye/Love Your Melon Beanies are available for each game. Support Love Your Melon's mission and get a unique piece of Walleye gear!

LOVE YOUR MELON NIGHT PACKAGE: $45

What you get:

December 27 or December 29 Game Ticket

Limited edition Love Your Melon Beanie

If you already have a game ticket, you must purchase the package and the Walleye ticket will be donated to ProMedica Children's Hospital.

For tickets go to ToledoWalleye.com/lym, call the box office at 419-725-9255 or contact Matthew Snider at msnider@toledowalleye.com.

