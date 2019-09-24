Saar and Diamantoni Return to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that the team signed forwards Zach Saar and Zach Diamantoni for the 2019-20 season.

Saar, 26, begins his third pro season and second in Kalamazoo after totaling 22 points (12g, 10a) in 59 games for the K-Wings in 2018-19. The Richland, Michigan native also added 91 penalty minutes on a K-Wings team that made the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

"The Wings organization is high quality in how they do things from the top down," said Saar. "We have the opportunity to do something special this year, building off the adversity we went through last season."

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward started his pro career with the Utah Grizzlies in 2017-18 after finishing a four-year college career at Penn State University. Saar helped the recently-turned Division 1 Nittany Lions program to the Big Ten Championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament as a senior.

"I take pride in where I come from," said Saar. "I'm regularly humbled and grateful for the support I get from my family and the community."

Diamantoni, 24, posted ten points (2g, 8a) in 47 games as a rookie last season for the K-Wings. The forward from Kalamazoo previously spent four seasons at Northern Michigan University, where he served as captain in 2017-18 as a senior.

"It means a lot to come back and play another season in my hometown," said Diamantoni. "I'm excited to help this team try to win a championship."

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Diamantoni played for three different junior teams in three different leagues before advancing in his career. He appeared in six games with the United States Hockey League's Dubuque Fighting Saints, 53 games with the North American Hockey League's Janesville Jets, and 58 contests for the British Columbia Hockey League's Chilliwack Chiefs.

