Blades Reveal Revamped Weekly Promotions for 2019-20
September 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades released on Tuesday their weekly promotions for the 2019-20 season, including a brand-new promotion for all Friday contests at Hertz Arena.
This year's recurring weekly promotions feature Hump Day Deals for all seven Wednesday games, 239 Fridays for all 11 Friday tilts, and Saturday Tailgates preceding each of the 17 Saturday home contests.
New this year, 239 Fridays will roll two (2) tickets and a food or beverage special into one package. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase two tickets for just $39, and that package will spotlight a different food or drink special each Friday. The full 239 Friday schedule is below.
DATE TICKET 239 DEAL
Nov. 8 Club 2 Molly Moo's ice creams
Nov. 22 End Zone 2 Large sodas/waters & 2 slices of cheese pizza
Dec. 6 End Zone 2 Craft/Import beers
Dec. 13 Terrace 2 Build your own Nachos New 239 Friday ticket package to include food or drink special with two tickets
