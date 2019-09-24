Grizzlies Face-Off Luncheon Set for October 8th

September 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies will hold their annual Face-Off Luncheon/Media Day on Tuesday October 8th at Maverik Center. Doors will open at 11:45 am. Lunch will be served at 12:15 p.m.

Admission is $20 for Grizzlies season ticket holders and $45 for the general public. Call (801) 988-8800 to RSVP. RSVP's will be taken through Friday, October 4th.

Grizzlies Head Coach/General Manager Tim Branham will give his opening thoughts on the season and the entire team will be introduced for the first time in the 2019-2020 season. This will be the second season as an affiliate with the Colorado Avalanche.

Opening Weekend for the Utah Grizzlies is October 11th and 12th against the Idaho Steelheads. The Grizzlies have reached the postseason in 11 of their last 12 seasons.

Remember to follow the Grizzlies on Twitter @utahgrizzlies and use the hashtag #WetheGrizz. Also follow the Grizzlies on Facebook @utahgrizzliesfanpage

The Grizzlies 6 game pack features 6 of the biggest home games of the season. Those games include Opening Night on October 11th, Angel's Hands Night on November 23rd, Star Wars Night on December 14th, January 25th Allen at Utah, Fight Cancer on February 22nd and Fan Appreciation Night on March 28th.

The Grizzlies Student pass is available for any student who has a valid student ID for any University, College, High School, or Jr. High. The card admits the purchaser to the Party Plaza seating area for all regular season home games for the Utah Grizzlies during the 2019-20 season.

Group and half-season packages are on sale now. Visit http://www.utahgrizzlies.com or call (801) 988-8000 for more information. Individual tickets are also on sale now.

