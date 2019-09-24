15 Fuel Players Reporting to AHL Camps
September 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that 15 players have been invited to American Hockey League training camps.
Ten players will attend the Rockford IceHogs camp on professional tryout agreements as they open camp at the BMO Harris Bank Center. In addition to the ten players going to Rockford, forwards Brendan Warren (Toronto), Karl El-Mir (Toronto), Derian Plouffe (Colorado), Michael Doherty (Providence) and Bobby MacIntyre (Charlotte) will attend separate American Hockey League camps. Below is a list of players heading to AHL camps.
PLAYER
AHL CAMP
Joe Sullivan (F)
Rockford IceHogs
Jack Jenkins (F)
Rockford IceHogs
Spencer Watson (F)
Rockford IceHogs
Dante Salituro (F)
Rockford IceHogs
Alex Krushelnyski (F)
Rockford IceHogs
Brendan Warren (F)
Toronto Marlies
Karl El-Mir (F)
Toronto Marlies
Derian Plouffe (F)
Colorado Eagles
Michael Doherty (F)
Providence Bruins
Bobby MacIntyre (F)
Charlotte Checkers
Tim Shoup (D)
Rockford IceHogs
Sam Thibault (D)
Rockford IceHogs
Keoni Texiera (D)
Rockford IceHogs
Craig Wyszomirski
Rockford IceHogs
Charles Williams (G)
Rockford IceHogs
The 2019 IceHogs' camp roster has eight more players with Indy ties. Forwards Nathan Noel, Mathew Thompson and Jack Ramsay as well as defensemen Josh McArdle, Dmitry Osipov and goaltenders Chase Marchand, Matt Tomkins and Kevin Lankinen all spent time in a Fuel uniform.
Rockford's Training Camp opened Sunday, Sept. 22 at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The on-ice workouts will be closed to the public. To view a Full training camp roster, click here.
The Fuel opens their training camp on Monday, September 30 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. A full camp roster and schedule will be announced soon.
Ticket Plans for the Fuel's sixth season are now on sale! Lock up your seat for every second of the action in 2019-20 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the offseason.
