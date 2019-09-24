15 Fuel Players Reporting to AHL Camps

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that 15 players have been invited to American Hockey League training camps.

Ten players will attend the Rockford IceHogs camp on professional tryout agreements as they open camp at the BMO Harris Bank Center. In addition to the ten players going to Rockford, forwards Brendan Warren (Toronto), Karl El-Mir (Toronto), Derian Plouffe (Colorado), Michael Doherty (Providence) and Bobby MacIntyre (Charlotte) will attend separate American Hockey League camps. Below is a list of players heading to AHL camps.

PLAYER

AHL CAMP

Joe Sullivan (F)

Rockford IceHogs

Jack Jenkins (F)

Rockford IceHogs

Spencer Watson (F)

Rockford IceHogs

Dante Salituro (F)

Rockford IceHogs

Alex Krushelnyski (F)

Rockford IceHogs

Brendan Warren (F)

Toronto Marlies

Karl El-Mir (F)

Toronto Marlies

Derian Plouffe (F)

Colorado Eagles

Michael Doherty (F)

Providence Bruins

Bobby MacIntyre (F)

Charlotte Checkers

Tim Shoup (D)

Rockford IceHogs

Sam Thibault (D)

Rockford IceHogs

Keoni Texiera (D)

Rockford IceHogs

Craig Wyszomirski

Rockford IceHogs

Charles Williams (G)

Rockford IceHogs

The 2019 IceHogs' camp roster has eight more players with Indy ties. Forwards Nathan Noel, Mathew Thompson and Jack Ramsay as well as defensemen Josh McArdle, Dmitry Osipov and goaltenders Chase Marchand, Matt Tomkins and Kevin Lankinen all spent time in a Fuel uniform.

Rockford's Training Camp opened Sunday, Sept. 22 at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The on-ice workouts will be closed to the public. To view a Full training camp roster, click here.

The Fuel opens their training camp on Monday, September 30 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. A full camp roster and schedule will be announced soon.

