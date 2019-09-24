Michigan State's Cody Milan Inks Deal with Thunder

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that forward Cody Milan has been signed to a contract for the 2019-20 season.

Milan, 23, joins the Thunder following his senior season at Michigan State University, where he played for four seasons. The Orchard Lake, MI native recorded 53 points (16 goals, 37 assists) in 122 games as a member of the Spartans. Cody's older brother Dan, a defenseman, has played in the ECHL for the past seven seasons, suiting up for Florida, Reading, Wheeling, Fort Wayne, Wichita, Brampton and most recently Greenville.

"We're excited to have Cody on board for this season," Thunder Head Coach Alex Loh said. "He has poise and has shown that he can put up points. He should be a good fit in our system, and we look forward to seeing what he has in store for his rookie year with us in Glens Falls."

Prior to his collegiate career, Milan spent four seasons in the United States Hockey League: two with the Tri-City Storm and two with the Sioux Falls Stampede. The 6'1, 205-pound forward scored 19 goals and added 26 assists in 141 games while in the USHL.

In 2011-12, Milan played one season of high school hockey in Michigan at St. Mary's High. He notched 22 goals and had 31 helpers in 61 games played.

