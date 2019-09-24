Six Picked for AHL Camps

Duluth, GA - As the Atlanta Gladiators continue to prepare for the start of their season, they will come in with a little more experience, as six members of Atlanta's current roster have been invited to AHL camps. With Atlanta being the ECHL affiliate of the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins, four players have been invited to their AHL affiliate's camp with Providence, in Cody Corbett, Chris Forney, Dante Hannoun and Nick Bligh. Also going to AHL camps are Zack Malatesta and Jack Stander. Malatesta received an invite by the Toronto's Marlies (Maple Leafs) and Jack Stander is headed to the Charlotte Checkers (Hurricanes).

"This is a chance to see how far some of the guys have come and how they measure up to players with AHL and NHL contracts. This is the opportunity that every player wants, so he can prove he is willing to go the extra mile. I'm excited to go to Providence and see how our players perform.

Stander (Syracuse), Bligh (Syracuse), Malatesta (Toronto) and Forney (San Diego) all have previous AHL experience, while Corbett and Hannoun will all be experiencing the AHL level for the first time.

The Atlanta Gladiators open the 2019-20 season home schedule on October 18th and 19th at the Infinite Energy Arena.

The Atlanta Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league and are the Affiliate of the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth, Georgia. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for providing fun, friendly, family, affordable entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the best "Things to Do" in the Atlanta Metro area and across the North Georgia region.

