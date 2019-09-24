Forward Shane Eiserman Re-Signs with Admirals

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL announced to they have re-signed forward Shane Eiserman for the 2019-2020 ECHL season. This will be Eiserman's first full season in Norfolk.

Eiserman, 24, recorded one goal in three games with the Admirals last season after coming over in a trade from the South Carolina Stingrays. He was acquired back in March, along with forward Christian Horn, in a trade that sent defenseman Chase Harrison to the Stingrays.

The Newburyport, MA native was a fourth-round draft pick (100th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators. He posted 24 total points last season (10G, 14A) in 37 combined games between Norfolk, South Carolina, Adirondack, and Atlanta.

Eiserman, 6'2, 201lbs, spent four seasons at University of New Hampshire (NCAA) from 2014-2018, posting 51 points in 125 career games. In the 2012-13 season, Eiserman played in 22 games with the USA Hockey National Development Team (USNTDP) in the USHL, posting seven points while also competing with the U17 and U18 National teams.

The following season, Eiserman skated in the USHL with the Dubuque Fighting Saints, posting 40 points in 53 games played.

-2019-20 Training Camp for the Norfolk Admirals kicks off on Monday, Sept. 30 and goes through Thursday, Oct. 3. Practice will be held at 10am inside The Scope and is open to the public.

-The Admirals will open their 31st season of hockey at the Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Oct. 11th against the Florida Everblades. Season and single game tickets are available now! For ticket information, visit https://www.norfolkadmirals.com/en/tickets.

