Honig's Named "Official Partner of ECHL Officiating Team"

September 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that Honig's has been named the "Official Partner of the ECHL Officiating Team" beginning with the 2019-20 season.

As part of the agreement, Honig's will be the presenting partner of the annual ECHL on-ice officials training camp as well as the sponsor of the ECHL Official of the Month, which will honor an on-ice official each month during the regular season.

"I am very excited about our newly-formed relationship with the ECHL and Honig's entry into the hockey market," said Greg Wilson, Honig's owner.

