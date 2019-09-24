Worcester Railers HC to Send Four Contracted Players to AHL Training Camps

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach Jamie Russell (@JamieRussell18) officially announced today that four contracted players from the Railers 2019-20 roster will be participating in American Hockey League (AHL) training camps.

Forwards:

Bo Brauer- Toronto Marlies

Henrik Samuelsson- San Diego Gulls

Kyle Thomas- Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Defensemen:

Connor Doherty- Bridgeport Sound Tigers

The Worcester Railers will begin training camp at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center on Sept. 30th. Full Training Camp schedule to come at a later date.

The Worcester Railers HC 2019-20 home opener at the DCU Center is Saturday, October 12 vs. the Adirondack Thunder. All tickets are now on sale. For season memberships, flex packages and group outings by contact the Railers HC front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

