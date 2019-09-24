Utah Grizzlies to Expand Relationship with KSOP

September 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies and KSOP Inc. have announced that KSOP will be the flagship station for Grizzlies radio broadcasts beginning with the October 11th game against the Idaho Steelheads.

All 72 regular season games and the Kelly Cup playoffs will be heard on Classic Country 1370 AM and in HD at 104.3 FM HD 2. It will be the fourth season of KSOP's relationship with the Grizzlies, which will be expanding to coverage of each and every game in the 2019-2020 season.

"We are thrilled to expand our great partnership with KSOP. They are first class in terms of professionalism and we are excited about the future," says Tyson Whiting, Grizzlies Director of Broadcasting.

"It just makes sense for Utah's West Valley City "hometown" radio stations to cover Utah's hometown hockey team"...all season long. We look forward to extending out current alliance to a full time annual basis,"- Says KSOP Program Director Jim Mickelson.

Grizz fans can hear their team play on AM 1370, 104.3FM HD-2, streaming on www.cc1370.com, or thru the Tune-In app, which also can be accessed by any Amazon Echo device.

Single game Tickets as well as a variety of ticket packages are available now for the 2019-2020 season by calling (801) 988-8000. You can also purchase tickets at utahgrizzlies.com or any Smith's Tix locations.

Grizz fans can hear their team play on AM 1370, 104.3FM HD-2, streaming on www.cc1370.com, or thru the Tune-In app, which also can be accessed by any Amazon Echo device. The games are also available on ECHL.TV.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.