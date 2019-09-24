Everblades Agree to Terms with Forward Jack Nevins

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with head coach Brad Ralph, announced on Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Jack Nevins for the 2019-20 season.

With five seasons of professional experience amounting to nearly 300 games, Nevins adds another veteran presence to a roster that also includes 11 returners from Florida's 2018-19 team.

"Jack is a veteran that brings many different positive elements to our team," Ralph said. "He's mobile, intelligent, physical and plays an honest game. He adds to our character and size and brings an element of toughness that is hard to play against."

A native of Stittsville, Ontario, Nevins has seen action in 288 games since making his pro debut with the Hamilton Bulldogs of the American Hockey League at the end of the 2013-14 season. He has registered 71 points (30g-41a) in 180 career ECHL games and five points (4g-1a) in 108 career AHL contests. A career penalty log of 561 penalty minutes is evidence of the toughness Nevins can bring to the 'Blades lineup.

Nevins, who measures 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 209 pounds, spent most of last season with the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs. He finished one point shy of his career-high, tabbing 23 points (9g-14a) in 53 games. Nevins started the season with the Idaho Steelheads and suited up in eight contests.

Prior to turning pro, Nevins played three seasons of major junior hockey in the CHL, splitting time between the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He netted 11 points (5g-6a) in 61 games in the OHL from 2011-13 and went on to record 63 points (27g-36a) in 115 career QMJHL tilts from 2012-14. His best stretch in the QMJHL was a 36-point output spanning 41 games in 2013-14 with the Charlottetown Islanders, which he captained that same season.

The 'Blades start the 2019-20 season on the road on Oct. 11-12 before returning to Hertz Arena for Opening Night presented by Hertz on Saturday, Oct. 19.

