IceMen Agree to Terms with Forward Chase Lang

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Chase Lang for the 2019-2020 season.

Lang, 23, joins the Icemen after recording 14 points (3g, 11a) in 51 games played last season with the Allen Americans (ECHL). During the 2017-18 campaign, the 6-1, 187-pound winger collected ten points (4g, 6a) in 18 ECHL games played with the Rapid City Rush while also logging two assists in 22 appearances with the American Hockey League's (AHL) Iowa Wild.

Lang has togged five points in 34 career AHL games while adding 30 points (11g, 19a) 81 career ECHL appearances. The Nanaimo, BC native amassed 155 points (66g, 89a) in four seasons with the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Calgary Hitmen and Vancouver Giants. Lang was selected by the Minnesota Wild in the sixth-round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Lang joins Emerson Clark (F), Everett Clark (F), Dajon Mingo (D), Garret Ross (F), Chase Witala (F), Jakob Reichert (F), Shane Walsh (F), Roman Uchyn (F), Mitch Jones (D), Dalton Thrower (D) and Nick Wright (D) as players to have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2019-20 season.

The Icemen open the 2019-2020 season at home on Saturday, October 12 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Flexible ticket packages are on sale now. Contact 904-602-7825 for more information.

