Walleye New Foods: Come Early, Come Hungry

October 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





TOLEDO, OH - New season. New foods. Come hungry to the Huntington Center and satisfy your cravings for both T-Town Hockey and great eats! Our chefs worked overtime to create new menu items aimed at maximum flavor.

The only thing we can say is-- don't leave your appetite at home!

INTRODUCING THE 2019-20 NEW MENU ITEMS

Bacon Jam Brie Hamburger

A flavorful jamboree! Grilled hamburger topped with house made bacon jam, brie cheese and arugula on a Hawaiian Bun | FrogTown Burger Co.

Italian Panini

That's amore! Grilled Panini Sandwich filled with capicola, salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, red onion, pepper rings, ranch and Italian dressing | Sofo Food Cart

Street Gyros

Opa! 3 Mini Gyros filled with lamb/beef gyro meat, feta cheese, red onion and tzatziki sauce | Swamp Dog Grill

Loaded Pub Chips

Cheers to you! House fried potato chips topped with bleu cheese, bacon and chives | Swamp Dog Grill

Chopped Salad

A refreshing combination! Romaine/Spring Mix topped with bacon, bleu cheese, greek olives, tomatoes and balsamic glaze served with choice of assorted dressings | Bait Shack North and South

Bavarian Pretzel with Habanero Cream Cheese

Kick it up a notch! Bavarian Style hot pretzel served with house made sweet habanero cream cheese | Bavarian and Brew Stand, Bavarian Brew Cart

Hit Some Burger (Double or Triple)

Keep hunger in check! Stacked hand packed steak burger topped with American cheese and a topping bar complete with fresh produce and condiments | Riverside Grill

Only NINE days until your defending Western Conference Champion Toledo Walleye return to the Huntington Center! Less than 50 seats remain for the Saturday, November 2, Opening Night game. Fans can purchase standing room only tickets for Saturday or tickets to Sunday, November 3, game against Fort Wayne. For Opening Weekend tickets, single game tickets and FINatic memberships call 419-725-9255, go online to www.toledowalleye.com, or visit the Huntington Center box office.

