IceMen Receive Three Players from AHL Cleveland; Add Brendan Warren

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced Thursday that forwards Maxime Fortier and Nikita Korostolev along with defenseman Michael Prapavessis have been assigned to the team by the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Icemen also agreed to terms with forward Brendan Warren.

Fortier, 21, returns to the Icemen where he posted 25 points (12g, 13a) in 24 appearances last season while logging seven points in six postseason contests last spring. In addition, the 5-10, 184-pound winger recorded five points (1g, 4a) in 20 AHL games with Cleveland. The Montreal, Quebec native finished a productive career with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) totaling 270 points (104g, 166a) in 263 career games from 2013-2018. Fortier is currently under contract with the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets.

Korostelev, 22, rejoins the Icemen after recording seven points (4g, 3a) in 16 games with the team last season. In addition, Korostelev also made 31 AHL appearances with Cleveland last year registering 13 points (3g, 10a). The 6-1, 209-pound winger began his pro career netting a goal with one assist in ten outings with the Laval Rocket (AHL) in 2018. The Moscow, Russia native accumulated 272 points (123g, 149a) in 287 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games split with the Sarnia Sting and Peterborough Petes from 2013-2018. Korostelev was selected by Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh-round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Prapavessis, 23, joins the Icemen after contributing six points (1g, 5a) in 26 AHL games played with Cleveland last season. The 6-2, 181-pound blueliner logged two assists in 11 contests played with the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL) in 2018. Prior to his professional career, Prapavessis totaled 62 points (7g, 55a) in 154 collegiate games at R.P.I. The Oakville, Ontario native was selected by the Dallas Stars in the fourth-round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. Prapavessis signed an NHL contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets in September of 2018.

Warren, 22, joins the Icemen after recording three points (1g, 2a) in 36 games played last season at the University of Michigan. The 6-1, 191-pound winger collected 45 points (18g, 27a) in his four seasons with the Wolverines from 2015-2019. Warren logged 32 points (13 g, 19a) in his 53-game career in the USHL. The Carleton, MI native was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the third-round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

The Icemen travel to Fort Wayne, Indiana this weekend to take on the Komets for a pair of games beginning on Friday at 8:00 p.m.

