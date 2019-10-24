Home Opening Weekend Checklist

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25th - HOME OPENING NIGHT!!!

First, the day starts off by WEARING RED!!! It's our first home "Red Friday" of the year!

4:30-6:30 - OPENING WEEKEND TAILGATE PARTY

The Opening Weekend Tailgate Party will take place from 4:30-6:30 in Rushmore Hall of Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The Tailgate will feature live music performed by Hot City Soul.

Food trucks from the Quesadilla Man, Eddie's Tacos, and Dickies Barbecue Pit will be at the Tailgate. Fans will have the opportunity to meet members of the 2010 CHL Championship Team at the Tailgate.

Thanks to Alan's Auto Recycling and transportation from Olson Towing, the Rush are excited to introduce a smash car at the Tailgate. Fans can take swings at the smash car in exchange for a donation to the Rush Foundation.

4:45 - RED CARPET ARRIVAL

The 2019-20 Rush team will be introduced to fans via a red carpet arrival starting around 4:45 prior to their home-opening showdown against the Utah Grizzlies.

7:05 - IT'S GAME TIME!!!

Puck drop for the game is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT. Red rally towels will be present on every seat for Opening Night, courtesy of Vast Broadband. The 2010 CHL Championship Team will be recognized in the 1st Intermission.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26th

POSTGAME - JERSEY AUCTION

Head to Sections A and B following the conclusion of the game to bid on the game-worn jerseys from the weekend! The team will wear specialty red jerseys both nights, modeled after the ones the 2010 team wore the night they clinched the Ray Miron Presidents' Cup Championship.

For additional details surrounding Opening Weekend, call the Rush office at (605) 716-7825. To purchase your tickets, visit www.gotmine.com.

For their 12th Opening Weekend in team history, the Rush will play host to Mountain Division rival Utah. Throughout the weekend, the Rush will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the team's 2010 CHL Championship, with 17 alumni players from the team attending the weekend series.

