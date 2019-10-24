Will Lochead Recalled by Springfield Thunderbirds
October 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have made the following transactions on Thursday, October 24:
Defenseman Will Lochead has been recalled by the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Forward Matt Marcinew has been re-assigned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits from the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Defenseman Dylan MacPherson has been activated from Injured Reserve.
Lochead, 21, has entered his first professional season with three assists and a +5 rating through three games in Greenville. Never known as an offensive defenseman, with just 40 points in 210 games in the OHL, he remained defensively sound with a +40 rating in his junior career. This will be his first taste of AHL exposure in the regular season.
Marcinew, 26, joins the Swamp Rabbits with significant pro experience (81 games of ECHL, 39 games of AHL) over the past three seasons. He gives Greenville a shot of championship-caliber experience, as he won both an NCHC and NCAA championship with the University of Denver Pioneers under now-Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery. The centerman is defensively responsible in his pro career, and has regularly posted points in his ECHL career.
MacPherson, 21, played three games for Greenville before seeing a stint on Injured Reserve with an upper-body injury. He was a regular with the Medicine Hat Tigers before turning pro at the end of last season with Springfield.
