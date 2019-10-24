Bruce Ramsay Coaches Show Debuts Next Monday

October 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to welcome back Bubba's 33 as this year's host of the Bruce Ramsay Coaches Show.

The first episode of the show will take place on Monday, October 28th starting at 6:30 p.m. Fans will have the chance to ask coach questions and interact with players. Bubba's 33 is located at 412 S. Towne East Mall Drive right in front of Towne East Mall.

Wichita returns home tomorrow to close a three-game mini-series with the Idaho Steelheads starting at 7:05 p.m. To buy tickets, click here.

The Thunder are excited to be the host of the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, on Wednesday January 22nd, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.