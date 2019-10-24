Nailers Acquire Cameron Heath, Sign Ryan Cloonan

Defenseman Cameron Heath with the South Carolina Stingrays

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have made two roster moves, which both take effect immediately. The Nailers have acquired defenseman Cameron Heath from the Reading Royals in exchange for future considerations, and Wheeling has signed forward Ryan Cloonan.

Heath, 25, made his professional debut in the spring, as he collected two assists in ten regular season games and five playoff contests with the South Carolina Stingrays. That came after Cameron completed his college hockey career at Canisius College, where he majored in Health and Wellness, while playing for the Griffins. The Troy, Michigan native had strong offensive numbers at Canisius, tallying 25 goals, 53 assists, and 78 points in 150 games. He lit the lamp seven times in three consecutive seasons, while reaching his career high with 23 points during his senior campaign.

Cloonan, 24, is set to make his pro debut, following four years of college hockey at Boston University. Ryan registered six goals, 23 assists, and 29 points in 122 games with the Terriers on the ice, while majoring in Communications in the classroom. Prior to college, the East Longmeadow, Massachusetts native played for the Boston Jr. Bruins, and had tremendous offensive success, as he finished second on the team in scoring with 65 points in 50 matches during the 2014-15 season.

