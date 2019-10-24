Thunder Lands Veteran Scorer Combs

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of veteran forward Jack Combs.

Combs, 31, returns to North America for the first time since 2015-16 when he saw action with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits and the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack. A native of St. Louis, Missouri, the 6-foot, 201-pound forward most recently played for EHC Kloten (Swiss) where he tallied 24 points (12g, 12a) in 25 games.

He reunites with Head Coach Bruce Ramsay, who he played for in 2010-11 with the Central Hockey League's Tulsa Oilers. Combs piled up 82 points (40g, 42a) in 64 games and added 10 points (3g, 7a) in 10 playoff games that season.

Combs brings a wealth of pro experience to the Air Capital. He's appeared in 162 AHL games, collecting 79 points (40g, 39a). Overall, he has played in 573 games as a pro, racking up 535 points (269g, 266a) over his 10-year career.

Prior to turning pro, Combs played a five-year junior career for the Ontario Hockey League's Kitchener Rangers and Saginaw Spirit. In 2007-08, he tallied 100 points (42g, 58a) for the Spirit. Combs finished his junior career with 235 points (96g, 139a) in 298 career games.

