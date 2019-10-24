Rush Sign Gage Torrel Ahead of Home Opening Weekend against Utah

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the team has signed rookie forward Gage Torrel ahead of their home-opening weekend series against the Utah Grizzlies. The signing is the first Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of this week.

Torrel was acquired by the Rush after he was released from the Fort Wayne Komets. Last year, the 5'9", 180-pound forward played in the first two games of his professional career with the Komets following the conclusion of his NCAA career. As a senior at Lake Superior State last season, he set career-highs in every offensive category with 7 goals, 18 assists, and 25 points in 38 games, along with a +20 rating. A native of Monticello, Minnesota, Torrel concluded his four-year career as a Laker with 34 goals, 48 assists, and 82 points in 148 games.

For their 12th Opening Weekend in team history, the Rush will play host to Mountain Division rival Utah. Puck drop for the first home games of the season, Friday, October 25th and Saturday, October 26th is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena. Throughout the weekend, the Rush will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the team's 2010 CHL Championship, with 17 alumni players from the team attending the weekend series. Friday's game features a tailgate party from 4:30-6:30, and red rally towels, provided by Vast Broadband, will be on every seat in the arena. The team will wear specialty red jerseys both nights, modeled after the ones the 2010 team wore the night they clinched the Ray Miron Presidents' Cup Championship. The jerseys will be auctioned off live following Saturday night's game.

