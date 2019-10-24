Battle of I-85, Anti-Bullying Night this Weekend

Join the Swamp Rabbits this weekend at Bon Secours Wellness Arena for a rematch on the ice between your Rabbits and the Atlanta Gladiators. We are offering two ticket deals this weekend:

One blue section ticket for either game this weekend, plus a "Real Jerks Wear Pink" shirt, in which a portion of proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society costs $25, regularly a $43 value. You can buy that deal by clicking the link above or by calling 864.674.7825.

The Clemson Hockey Kickback package allows you to buy a $15 ticket for Friday night, and a portion of the proceeds will go back to Clemson's club hockey team that will play after the game on Friday. Click the link above or call 864.674.7825.

BOTH GAMES ARE AT 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY - BATTLE FOR I-85

Stick around after the 'Bits and Glads game for some college action! See Clemson and Georgia Tech battle it out in the ACHA-edition of the I-85 Rivalry at "The Well." Don't worry, your Swamp Rabbits ticket gets you in for the second game! It's a two-for-one offer you won't want to miss. One night, two hockey games, ALL the rivalry! The Rabbits drop the puck at 7:05 p.m. with the Tigers and Yellow Jackets duking it out shortly after the conclusion of the first game.

SATURDAY - ANTI-BULLYING NIGHT

Saturday is Anti-Bullying night at "The Well." The Hop Shop will be selling special orange t-shirts, with 10% of the proceeds benefiting PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center. In honor of PACER's "Make it ORANGE and make it end!" campaign, the Swamp Rabbits will also debut their orange alternate jerseys on Saturday night. We encourage fans to wear orange to "Make it ORANGE" and help end childhood bullying. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

We will see you there!

