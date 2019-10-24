Royals Release F Olivier Labelle

Reading Royals forward Olivier Labelle

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Thursday the team has released forward Olivier Labelle, the team's all-time leader in goals (128), games played (298) and PIM (583). He is the only Royals player to skate in five postseasons with the club. This season, Labelle generated one assist in four games.

"Olivier has done a lot of great things for the organization," said Head Coach Kirk MacDonald. "At the end of the day, some younger guys have stepped up and we have 11 AHL or NHL contracts on the roster. It's a tough decision for everyone but it's in the best interest to make this move now."

Labelle signed with the Royals in July, becoming the first player in squad history to play in six seasons with Reading. The 34-year-old ranks second in team history with 257 points, 16 behind Ryan Cruthers. In his 14-season career, he has scored 256 goals and 539 points in 746 games.

The Royals are at Wheeling Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and visit Norfolk Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcasted on BCTV and mixlr.com/readingroyals. Reading plays three home games next week; Oct. 31, Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.

On Oct. 31 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland, grab $1 pumpkin beer and all college students will receive $5 tickets with a valid college ID at the box office. The first 1,000 kids will receive a free bag of candy and the team will host a costume parade on the concourse during intermission.

It's D.C. Comics Night on Fri., Nov. 2 vs. Norfolk at 7:00 p.m.; Batman and Joker will be at the game with character meet-and-greet packages, DC Comic-themed jerseys (Royals in Batman, Norfolk in Joker), a DC Puck Giveaway and a super-hero themed candy bag giveaway. The Royals play nine home games in November.

