Lightning Reassign Sosunov, Huntington to Solar Bears

October 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Oleg Sosunov and rookie forward Jimmy Huntington to the Solar Bears from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. Additionally, defenseman Matthew Spencer has been reassigned from Orlando to Syracuse.

Sosunov, 21, has skated in one game for Syracuse this season, producing two penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-9, 237-pound blueliner has skated in 21 career AHL games with Syracuse, producing one goal and 10 penalty minutes. He has also skated in 17 ECHL games with Orlando, generating five points (1g-4a) and 16 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Ryazan, Russia played one season of major junior hockey with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League, generating 26 points (7g-19a) and 62 penalty minutes in 71 games.

Sosunov was sixth-round selection (#178 overall) by the Lightning in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Huntington, 20, has skated in four games with the Crunch this season, collecting four penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-1, 193-pound forward played five seasons of major junior hockey in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for the Rimouski Océanic, Victoriaville Tigres and Acadie-Bathurst Titan, where he amassed 188 points (69g-119a) and 165 penalty minutes in 290 career games.

The native of Montreal, Quebec was signed by the Lightning as an undrafted free agent on March 1.

Spencer, 22, has skated in three games with the Solar Bears this season, picking up five penalty minutes.

Next Game:

The Orlando Solar Bears continue their eighth season of ECHL hockey when they face the Florida Everblades at the Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. Single-game tickets for all 2019-20 regular season home games are on sale at the Amway Center box office and Ticketmaster.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.