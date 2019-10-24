Jake Paterson to Iowa, Nick Boka Returns

Allen Americans goaltender Jake Paterson

(Allen Americans, Credit: Rebekah Bing) Allen Americans goaltender Jake Paterson(Allen Americans, Credit: Rebekah Bing)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, announced the club has loaned goalie Jake Paterson to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.

Jake Paterson is 3-1-0 so far this season with the Allen Americans. With Paterson headed to Iowa, Allen has signed free agent goalie Angus Redmond, who has played 45 games in the ECHL split between Utah, Toledo, Reading, South Carolina and Jacksonville.

The Americans also received help on the blue-line in Nick Boka. Boka played in four games with the Americans at the end of last season and had three assists and was a plus six. Nick Boka was a Minnesota Wild draft pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

The Americans are home for two games this weekend against the Idaho Steelheads on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday night is Pink in the Rink night, and Sunday come celebrate Halloween. We will have a postgame skate on Sunday following the game. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets

