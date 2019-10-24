ECHL Transactions - October 24
October 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 24, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Wheeling:
Jake Schultz, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Jeremy Dehner, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jack Nevins, F activated from reserve
Delete Aaron Harstad, D placed on reserve
Delete Greg Campbell, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Kyle Haas, D activated from reserve [10/23]
Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on reserve [10/23]
Greenville:
Add Dylan MacPherson, D activated from reserve
Add Brett Beauvais, D activated from reserve
Add Matt Marcinew, F assigned by Springfield
Delete William Lochead, D recalled by Springfield
Jacksonville:
Add Brendan Warren, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brendan Warren, F placed on reserve
Delete Ian McKinnon, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete David Pope, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/13)
Maine:
Add Ryan Ferrill, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete
Ty Ronning, F recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers
Orlando:
Add Oleg Sosunov, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Add Jimmy Huntington, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Matthew Spencer, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Rapid City:
Add Gage Torrel, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add James De Haas, D assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Gerry Fitzgerald, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Matthew Strome, F assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Delete Jimmy Mazza, D placed on reserve
Delete Garrett Cecere, D placed on reserve
Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/9)
Wheeling:
Add Cameron Heath, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)
Wichita:
Add Jack Combs, F signed contract, added to active roster
Worcester:
Add Linus Soderstrom, G assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders
Delete Jakub Skarek, G recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders
