ECHL Transactions - October 24

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 24, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wheeling:

Jake Schultz, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Jeremy Dehner, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jack Nevins, F activated from reserve

Delete Aaron Harstad, D placed on reserve

Delete Greg Campbell, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Kyle Haas, D activated from reserve [10/23]

Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on reserve [10/23]

Greenville:

Add Dylan MacPherson, D activated from reserve

Add Brett Beauvais, D activated from reserve

Add Matt Marcinew, F assigned by Springfield

Delete William Lochead, D recalled by Springfield

Jacksonville:

Add Brendan Warren, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brendan Warren, F placed on reserve

Delete Ian McKinnon, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete David Pope, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/13)

Maine:

Add Ryan Ferrill, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete

Ty Ronning, F recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Orlando:

Add Oleg Sosunov, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Add Jimmy Huntington, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Matthew Spencer, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Rapid City:

Add Gage Torrel, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add James De Haas, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Gerry Fitzgerald, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Matthew Strome, F assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Delete Jimmy Mazza, D placed on reserve

Delete Garrett Cecere, D placed on reserve

Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/9)

Wheeling:

Add Cameron Heath, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Wichita:

Add Jack Combs, F signed contract, added to active roster

Worcester:

Add Linus Soderstrom, G assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Delete Jakub Skarek, G recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders

