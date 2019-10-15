Walleye Head to the Past for the Future

Toledo, OH - He was in the lineup for the first ever game in Toledo Walleye history October 16, 2009 and now he returns to Toledo as defenseman Steven Oleksy (OH-leck-see) has agreed to terms for the 2019-2020 season.

The native of Chesterfield, MI, picked up two penalty minutes in that first ever game that ended in a 2-1 loss at the hands of the Florida Everblades at the Huntington Center. After only three games with the Walleye, Oleksy's career took flight once he hit the AHL with Bridgeport in 2011-12 season. By 2012-13, he was patrolling the blue line for the NHL's Washington Capitals, skating in 28 games that year with a goal, eight assists, 33 penalty minutes and a plus nine. The 33-year-old dressed in 33 games for the Capitals the next season with 10 points (2G, 8A), 53 penalty minutes and a plus seven. In total, Oleksy has 73 career NHL contests between Washington and also 11 games with Pittsburg, with 20 points (3G, 17A), 110 penalty minutes and a plus 17.

"An elite player is the best way to describe Steven," said Head Coach Dan Watson. "The work ethic for him is second to none as shown by his steady rise through the pro ranks and to perform as he did at the NHL level. He brings that experience to our locker room."

Over his illustrious career, Oleksy has appeared in 411 career games at the AHL level that shows 114 total points (22G, 92A) for the defenseman with 784 penalty minutes and a career rating of plus 52. Last season the veteran spent time in both San Diego with two assists over 15 games and 23 contests in Toronto for the Marlies (2G, 3A). He scored a career best seven goals in the 2017-18 season over 54 games for the San Diego Gulls that also saw him equal his best in points with 20 (7G, 13A).

The 6'0", 180-pound defenseman has totaled 107 career ECHL games with 38 points (9G, 29A) that mostly came over his 102 contests with the Idaho Steelheads. Prior to becoming a professional, Oleksy spent three seasons in Lake Superior State from 2006-2009, skating in no less than 26 games in a single season. He finished his colligate career with 113 games, three goals, 17 assists and 110 penalty minutes.

