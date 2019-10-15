Allen's Falkovsky Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Allen Americans defenseman Stepan Falkovsky is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 11-13.

Falkovsky scored one goal and added three assists in two games during opening weekend.

The 22-year-old picked up an assist in a 3-2 overtime win against Rapid City on Friday and added three points (1g-2a) in a 5-4 victory at Tulsa on Saturday.

A native of Minsk, Belarus, Falkovsky has recorded 52 points (27g-25a) in 95 career ECHL games with Allen, Manchester and Adirondack while adding seven points (3g-4a) in 49 career AmericanâHockey League games with Ontario and Iowa.

Selected by the Calgary Flames in the seventh round (186th overall) of the 2016 NHLâEntry Draft, Falkovsky tallied 32 points (9g-23a) in 58 games with Ottawa of the Ontario Hockey League during the 2015-16 season.

On behalf of Stepan Falkovsky, a case of pucks will be donated to anâAllen youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Nathan Perkovich,âGreenville (1 gp, 1g, 3a, 4 pts.) and Deven Sideroff, Tulsa (3 gp, 4g, 1a, 5 pts.).

Also Nominated: Tanner Jeannot (Florida), Matthew Boudens (Fort Wayne), Brett Supinski (Idaho), EmersonâClark (Jacksonville), Aaron Luchuk (Newfoundland), Andrew Cherniwchan (SouthâCarolina), Branden Troock (Toledo), Stefan Fournier (Wichita) and Kyle Thomas (Worcester).

