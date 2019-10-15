Colt Conrad Registers Five Points in Growlers 7-3 Win

October 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Newfoundland Growlers have won back-to-back games and improve to 2-1 on the season after a commanding 7-3 victory over the Reading Royals Tuesday night at Mile One Centre.

The Growlers came out of the dressing room buzzing to keep the momentum rolling from Saturday's win, and James Melindy opened the scoring just 1:38 into the game after firing a bullet up and over Felix Sandstrom's glove to give the Growlers an early 1-0 lead. Justin Brazeau scored his first pro goal nearly six minutes later extending the Growlers lead to 2-0.

Trevor Yates cut the Royals deficit to one at 9:25 of the first period, after banging a rebound past Maksim Zhukov for a powerplay goal, but Zach O'Brien responded with a powerplay goal of his own only 31 seconds later to restore the two-goal lead and a 3-1 score after the first 20 minutes of play.

Scott Pooley roofed a wrister past Sandstrom at 6:05 of the second period to continue the Growlers offense for a 4-1 lead, and Aaron Luchuk fired home his second of the season on the powerplay with 2:02 remaining in the second period for a 5-1 game.

Colt Conrad continued his hot start to the season just 1:55 into the third period with his first ECHL goal, and Royals Captain Garrett Mitchell and Eric Knodel both registered powerplay goals in the third period cutting the Growlers lead in half to 6-3.

Scott Pooley responded with his second of the night finishing off a beautiful tic-tac-toe passing play with Conrad and Brazeau for a 7-3 final score.

Quick Hits

Evan Neugold made his season debut

Colt Conrad leads the ECHL in points with nine through three games

The three stars were 3 - Z. O'Brien (NFL), 2 - S. Pooley (NFL) and 1 - C. Conrad (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their season-opening five-game home stand Friday night against the Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at mileonecentre.com and the Mile One Centre Box Office.

Reading Royals (1-1-1-0) at Newfoundland Growlers (2-1-0-0)

Tuesday, October 15th - Mile One Centre - St. John's, NL

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

0 - 1 1 1st NFL 1:38 J. Melindy (1) S. Sapego, M. Power V 3 19 23 28 H 6 9 39 43

0 - 2 2 1st NFL 7:34 J. Brazeau (1) C. Conrad, R. Woods V 9 16 19 27 81 H 6 13 17 39 43

1 - 2 3 1st REA 9:25 T. Yates (1) C. Mackin, P. Laberge PP V 15 19 23 27 81 H 13 27 36 43

1 - 3 4 1st NFL 10:06 Z. O'Brien (2) M. Hollowell, G. Estephan PP V 5 15 27 81 H 9 10 11 22 29

1 - 4 5 2nd NFL 6:05 S. Pooley (1) C. Conrad V 15 19 23 27 81 H 3 11 12 17 39

1 - 5 6 2nd NFL 17:58 A. Luchuk (2) G. Estephan, C. Conrad PP V 3 16 27 36 H 9 11 26 29 39

1 - 6 7 3rd NFL 1:55 C. Conrad (1) G. Johnston, A. Luchuk PP V 3 6 15 81 H 3 17 26 29 39

2 - 6 8 3rd REA 12:08 G. Mitchell (1) E. Knodel, F. DiChiara PP V 5 11 13 21 36 H 6 12 26 43

3 - 6 9 3rd REA 16:06 E. Knodel (1) G. Mitchell, M. Gaudreau PP V 5 11 13 21 36 H 6 12 26 43

3 - 7 10 3rd NFL 17:47 S. Pooley (2) C. Conrad, J. Brazeau PP V 9 16 19 27 H 3 12 17 26 39

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.