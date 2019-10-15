Idaho's Sholl Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
October 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Tomas Sholl of the Idaho Steelheads is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 11-13. It is the fourth time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.
Sholl went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .958 in two appearances at Utah last week.
The 25-year-old turned aside 30 shots in a 3-2 season-opening win onâFriday and made 39 saves in a 3-1 victory on Saturday.
Under contract with Texas of the AmericanâHockey League, Sholl has appeared in 60 career ECHL games with Idaho and Adirondack with an overall record of 42-12-4 with seven shutouts, a 2.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .935. Last season, he earned a spot in the ECHLâAll-Star Classic while being named to the ECHLâAll-Rookie Team and the All-ECHLâSecond Team.
He also has spent time in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Macon and Evansville where he went 14-3-3 with one shutout, a 2.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.
Prior to turning pro, Sholl saw action in 19 games over three seasons at Bowling Green State University going 7-10-0 with two shutouts, a 2.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .891.
Runner Up: Jake Paterson, Allen (2-0-0, 2.93 GAA, .905 save pct.).
Also Nominated: Cam Johnson (Florida), Cole Kehler (Fort Wayne), Patrick Munson (Newfoundland), Parker Milner (South Carolina), Pat Nagle (Toledo) and Alex D'Orio (Wheeling).
