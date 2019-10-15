Stepan Falkovsky Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and the ECHL announced today that Americans defenseman Stepan Falkovsky has been named the ECHL Player of the Week.

Falkovsky had big week last week that included a shorthanded goal in helping the Americans to back to back wins over Rapid City and Tulsa. Falkovsky is second overall in the league in scoring with four points (1 goal and 3 assists).

"It was great week for us," said Falkovsky. "We have a great team. Things are much different in the locker room this year. Everybody is working hard for each other. I'm honored to have been named the player of the week."

The native of Minsk, Belarus, joined Allen late last season and had four points in 12 games. He was a former draft pick of the Calgary Flames in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He has 49 games in the American Hockey league between Ontario and Iowa. Falkovsky attended Iowa Wild training camp in September.

"With his height, he has a great advantage," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "He has a unique skill set and ability to be a dominant player. He can really make things happen out there."

