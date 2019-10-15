Defenseman Fortunato Assigned to Florida by NHL's Predators

ESTERO, Fla. - The NHL's Nashville Predators have assigned defenseman Brandon Fortunato from the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals to the Florida Everblades, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Tuesday.

Fortunato, 23, is in his first year as a pro and the first year of a two-year, entry-level contract with the Predators. The North Hills, New York, native is coming off a career-high 23 assists and 28 points in his senior season at Quinnipiac University in 2018-19. Though he missed the final 12 games of the season due to injury, Fortunato still finished second on the Bobcats in assists and fourth in points.

Fortunato tabbed 76 points (16g-60a) in 142 games in his college career and spent his first two seasons with Boston University (2014-16) before transferring to Quinnipiac. He registered six goals and 34 assists in 79 games with BU and logged 10 goals and 36 points in 53 games with the Bobcats from 2017-19. Prior to transferring to Quinnipiac, Fortunato also helped the United States earn a bronze medal at the 2016 World Junior Championship.

In addition to that transaction, the Admirals have recalled defenseman Adam Smith from his loan to Florida. Smith suited up in both of Florida's games this past weekend and notched his first pro point in Friday's 4-3 win over the Norfolk Admirals.

The 'Blades return to Hertz Arena this Saturday for Opening Night presented by Hertz. Faceoff against Norfolk is slated for 7 p.m.

