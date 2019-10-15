Growlers Pregame Notes: October 15 vs. Reading Royals

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15TH (7 PM NST)

Newfoundland Growlers (1-1-0-0, 2 PTS) vs. Reading Royals (1-0-1-0, 3 PTS)

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their season-opening five-game home stand with a mid-week matchup against the Reading Royals, ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers.

LAST GAME

Mac Hollowell played the role of hero 2:51 into overtime netting his first pro goal as the Newfoundland Growlers rallied back and scored three unanswered goals to edge the Reading Royals 3-2 Saturday night at Mile One Centre to split Molson Opening Weekend. Aaron Luchuk and Matt Bradley scored in regulation time for the Growlers. Matthew Gaudreau and Frank DiChiara scored for the Royals. Patrick Munson was sensational in his North American pro debut making 39 saves. Kirill Ustimenko made 32 saves for Reading.

QUICK HITS

Newfoundland

The Growlers have split both opening weekends in team history

Matt Bradley, Giorgio Estephan, Colt Conrad and Aaron Luchuk lead the Growlers with three points through two games

Scott Pooley leads the Growlers in shots on goal with 10

Reading

The Royals have scored four of their eight goals in the first period

Eric Knodel recorded his 175th ECHL point with an assist in Friday's game

Garrett Mitchell leads the Royals in points and penalty minutes through two games

