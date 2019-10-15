Tomas Sholl Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

October 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Idaho Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 11-13 by the ECHL. It is the fourth time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Sholl went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .958 in two appearances at Utah last week.

The 25-year-old turned aside 30 shots in a 3-2 season-opening win onâFriday and made 39 saves in a 3-1 victory on Saturday.

Under contract with Texas of the AmericanâHockey League, Sholl has appeared in 60 career ECHL games with Idaho and Adirondack with an overall record of 42-12-4 with seven shutouts, a 2.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .935. Last season, he earned a spot in the ECHLâAll-Star Classic while being named to the ECHLâAll-Rookie Team and the All-ECHLâSecond Team.

He also has spent time in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Macon and Evansville where he went 14-3-3 with one shutout, a 2.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.

Prior to turning pro, Sholl saw action in 19 games over three seasons at Bowling Green State University going 7-10-0 with two shutouts, a 2.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .891.

The Steelheads open the season against the Wichita Thunder on Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:10 p.m. in CenturyLink Arena. Tickets are available for the 7:10 p.m. puck drop by calling 208-331-TIXS (8497) or going online to idahosteelheads.com. Steelheads Fan Fest runs prior to the game from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in The Grove Plaza leading up to Opening Night.

Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets.

ECHL Stories from October 15, 2019

